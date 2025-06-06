South Carolina Picks Up Commitment From Sacred Heart Right Hander
South Carolina picks up another commitment out of the transfer portal this week as right hander Elijah Foster announces his decision to come to Columbia on Instagram.
Foster spent the last two seasons in Fairfield, Connecticut, playing for the Pioneers. The 6-foot and 190 pound sophomore out of Plainfield, New Jersey, was 5-3 in 15 starts on the mound in 2025. Foster had a 5.23 ERA in 72.1 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts, and 42 runs given up.
South Carolina is no stranger to Foster's game on the mound. The Gamecocks and Pioneers matched up for the opening series in 2025, where Foster was the game two starter for Sacred Heart. He would go on to have a rough outing in his first start of 2025. The Pioneers would make a pitching change after the third inning of Foster's start. He would finish giving up six earned runs (nine in total), three strikeouts, and six walks.
The Gamecocks are retooling a roster that has lost 15 players in the transfer portal since it opened on June 2. Foster joins fellow pitchers Josh Gregoire, Cullen Horowicz, and Amp Phillips as additions to the pitching staff this portal cycle.
