South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Returns After Injury Scare in the First Quarter Against Kentucky

Alex Joyce

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) rushes against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers went down due to an injury after a hot start in his first SEC road start against the Kentucky Wildcats. Backup QB Robby Ashford came in and led the Gamecocks to a field goal, building the South Carolina lead to 10-0 over the Wildcats.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was asked about Sellers' injury and he expected his young starter to return.

"He's [Sellers] got a bit of a lower-body injury right now. He feels like he can go," Coach Beamer said.

After missing the next drive, Sellers was seen stretching out his right leg on the sidelines and said he was ready to go.

South Carolina is currently leading Kentucky 10-3 in the SEC opener as Sellers steps back on the field.

