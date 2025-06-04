South Carolina Reliever Parker Marlatt Returns to Columbia
South Carolina's top reliever from 2025 is set to return to the Gamecocks in 2026. Right-handed pitcher (RHP) Parker Marlatt will stay in Columbia after having a team best earned-runs average (ERA) in 2025.
Marlatt began his Gamecocks baseball career as a true freshman in 2024. He made 21 appearances for the Garnet and Black that season. He was 3-0 with a 4.38 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched, also holding opposing batters to a .188 batting average.
As a sophomore this past season, Marlatt saw his freshman numbers rise to 25 appearances out of the bullpen, which led the team in appearances. He was 1-0 with a team-best 4.18 ERA and two saves, with 30 strike outs in 28 innings pitched. Opponents had a .238 batting average against Marlatt in 2025.
Now the 5-foot-11 and 185 pounder will be back out on the mound for the Gamecocks in 2026. Marlatt's announcement marks the seventh player returning to Columbia following pitchers Jake McCoy, Aydin Palmer, and LHP Jackson Soucie , catcher Talmadge LeCroy, and infielders KJ Scobey and Beau Hollins.
