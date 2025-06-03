South Carolina Gamecocks Projected to Win Seven Games in 2025 Per ESPN
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been projected to win seven games by ESPN.
As the college football season gets closer, opinions have started to differ on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Many are high on South Carolina due to what they did last season and because they return quarterback LaNorris Sellers. However, ESPN's latest numbers would say otherwise.
ESPN's Neil Paine released the network's college football power index for 2025, which includes each team's FPI, their chances of making the playoffs and their chances of winning the national title. Each team's projected win total was also included.
For South Carolina, their FPI was 14.7, which ranks 16th and they were given a 20.3% chance of making the playoffs and a 0.8% of winning the national title. The bigger stat for the Gamecocks though was their projected win total was placed at 7.3. A seven win season would likely not land South Carolina in the playoffs.
The Gamecocks' schedule is certainly not in their favor this year. They go on the road to LSU, at home vs Oklahoma, Alabama at home, Ole Miss on the road, Texas A&M on the road and Clemson at home. If South Carolina were to lose those games and those games only, they would go 6-6 this season. Even winning half of those games would put them at 9-3 and that wasn't good enough to make the playoffs last year.
So maybe ESPN's projection isn't too off base. Even Circa Sports set the line for the Gamecocks at 7.5 wins this season. However, many didn't expect South Carolina to be good last year and they nearly pushed their way into a playoff spot.
