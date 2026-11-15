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College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 11: Notre Dame, Alabama in Control

A wild weekend led to several shake-ups in the playoff pecking order as we head into the home stretch of the season.
Bryan Fischer|
Alabama defensive lineman Fatutoa Henry celebrates after the sack of Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis.
Alabama defensive lineman Fatutoa Henry celebrates after the sack of Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Notre Dame Fighting IrishAlabama Crimson TideMiami (FL) HurricanesIndiana HoosiersGeorgia BulldogsUtah UtesUCLA BruinsTexas LonghornsTexas Tech Red RaidersTennessee VolunteersWake Forest Demon DeaconsBoise State Broncos

If you had to step away from the action at any point on Saturday, you probably wound up missing quite a number of ridiculous finishes, wild plays and massive results that will have a big impact on the postseason. 

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 12, which sees several shake-ups in the CFP pecking order and beyond. Remember, this sport is never straightforward so upsets are bound to happen. Could we see Alabama win the SEC over Georgia, Texas Tech knock off undefeated Utah in the Big 12 to punch its ticket or Wake Forest play a close one against Miami to narrowly sneak ahead of BYU, Oregon and Iowa for an at-large bid?

Beyond the CFP, there are a number of compelling bowl matchups in play, including USC meeting James Franklin in the Holiday Bowl, a Pop-Tarts Bowl that will feature a ton of points between Louisville and Oklahoma State and an Alamo Bowl that could have been a first-round game with Oregon and a spurned set of Cougars. There’s also a slight surplus of bowl-eligible teams currently projected (sorry UConn and UMass, among others) but that could well change by the time the penultimate weekend of the regular season takes place.

PREVIOUS: Projections After Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 11

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Alabama
  3. Miami
  4. Indiana
  5. Georgia
  6. Utah
  7. UCLA
  8. Texas
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Tennessee 
  11. Wake Forest
  12. Boise State

First Round

  • No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Georgia
  • No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 6 Utah
  • No. 10 Tennessee at No. 7 UCLA
  • No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 Texas

Quarterfinals

  • Rose Bowl: No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Georgia
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 10 Tennessee
  • Peach Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 6 Utah
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Texas
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Semifinals

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Georgia
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami

National Championship

  • At Las Vegas: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 5 Georgia

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Bowl Projections After Week 11

Bowl Game

Date

Matchup

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 15

FIU vs. Appalachian State

Frisco Football Classic

Dec. 15

Tulsa vs. Northwestern

San Juan Bowl

Dec. 16

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18

FAU vs. Jacksonville Staet

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 18

Florida State vs. USF

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 21

Delaware vs. East Carolina

Potato Bowl

Dec. 21

Fresno State vs. Wyoming

Puerto Rico Bowl

Dec. 22

Western Michigan vs. New Mexico

Cure Bowl

Dec. 22

Miami (Ohio) vs. James Madison

Independence Bowl

Dec. 22

Baylor vs. Stanford

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech

Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 23

Minnesota vs. Cincinnati

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Louisiana vs. Buffalo

Poinsettia Bowl

Dec. 23

Arizona State vs. Oregon State

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 24

UAB vs. Texas State

Hawai’i Bowl

Dec. 24

San Diego State vs. Air Force

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 26

Iowa vs. Duke

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 26

Pitt vs. Memphis

Mayo Bowl

Dec. 26

Wisconsin vs. North Carolina

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 26

Middle Tennessee State vs. South Alabama

Cactus Bowl

Dec. 26

UCF vs. Penn State

Military Bowl

Dec. 26

Syracuse vs. UTSA

Holiday Bowl

Dec. 28

USC vs. Virginia Tech

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Missouri vs. North Texas

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 29

Oklahoma State vs. Louisville

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 29

BYU vs. Oregon

Gator Bowl

Dec. 30

LSU vs. SMU

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Kentucky vs. Illinois

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Florida vs. Nebraska

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Washington vs. Clemson

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Auburn vs. Arizona

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma

Citrus Bowl

Jan. 2

Ohio State vs. Mississippi

First Responder Bowl

Jan. 2

Army vs. UNLV

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Houston vs. South Carolina

Arizona

Jan. 2

Toledo vs. North Dakota State

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Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.

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