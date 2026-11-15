College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 11: Notre Dame, Alabama in Control

If you had to step away from the action at any point on Saturday, you probably wound up missing quite a number of ridiculous finishes, wild plays and massive results that will have a big impact on the postseason.

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 12, which sees several shake-ups in the CFP pecking order and beyond. Remember, this sport is never straightforward so upsets are bound to happen. Could we see Alabama win the SEC over Georgia, Texas Tech knock off undefeated Utah in the Big 12 to punch its ticket or Wake Forest play a close one against Miami to narrowly sneak ahead of BYU, Oregon and Iowa for an at-large bid?

Beyond the CFP, there are a number of compelling bowl matchups in play, including USC meeting James Franklin in the Holiday Bowl, a Pop-Tarts Bowl that will feature a ton of points between Louisville and Oklahoma State and an Alamo Bowl that could have been a first-round game with Oregon and a spurned set of Cougars. There’s also a slight surplus of bowl-eligible teams currently projected (sorry UConn and UMass, among others) but that could well change by the time the penultimate weekend of the regular season takes place.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 11

Notre Dame Alabama Miami Indiana Georgia Utah UCLA Texas Texas Tech Tennessee Wake Forest Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Georgia

No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 6 Utah

No. 10 Tennessee at No. 7 UCLA

No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 Texas

Quarterfinals

Rose Bowl: No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Georgia

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Georgia Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 10 Tennessee

No. 3 Miami vs. No. 10 Tennessee Peach Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 6 Utah

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 6 Utah Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Texas

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Georgia

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Georgia Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami

National Championship

At Las Vegas: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 5 Georgia

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Bowl Projections After Week 11

Bowl Game Date Matchup Salute to Veterans Bowl Dec. 15 FIU vs. Appalachian State Frisco Football Classic Dec. 15 Tulsa vs. Northwestern San Juan Bowl Dec. 16 Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 18 FAU vs. Jacksonville Staet Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 18 Florida State vs. USF Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21 Delaware vs. East Carolina Potato Bowl Dec. 21 Fresno State vs. Wyoming Puerto Rico Bowl Dec. 22 Western Michigan vs. New Mexico Cure Bowl Dec. 22 Miami (Ohio) vs. James Madison Independence Bowl Dec. 22 Baylor vs. Stanford New Orleans Bowl Dec. 23 Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23 Minnesota vs. Cincinnati Frisco Bowl Dec. 23 Louisiana vs. Buffalo Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 23 Arizona State vs. Oregon State New Mexico Bowl Dec. 24 UAB vs. Texas State Hawai’i Bowl Dec. 24 San Diego State vs. Air Force Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 26 Iowa vs. Duke Fenway Bowl Dec. 26 Pitt vs. Memphis Mayo Bowl Dec. 26 Wisconsin vs. North Carolina 68 Ventures Bowl Dec. 26 Middle Tennessee State vs. South Alabama Cactus Bowl Dec. 26 UCF vs. Penn State Military Bowl Dec. 26 Syracuse vs. UTSA Holiday Bowl Dec. 28 USC vs. Virginia Tech Birmingham Bowl Dec. 29 Missouri vs. North Texas Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 29 Oklahoma State vs. Louisville Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 BYU vs. Oregon Gator Bowl Dec. 30 LSU vs. SMU Music City Bowl Dec. 30 Kentucky vs. Illinois ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 Florida vs. Nebraska Sun Bowl Dec. 31 Washington vs. Clemson Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31 Auburn vs. Arizona Texas Bowl Dec. 31 Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 Ohio State vs. Mississippi First Responder Bowl Jan. 2 Army vs. UNLV Liberty Bowl Jan. 2 Houston vs. South Carolina Arizona Jan. 2 Toledo vs. North Dakota State

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