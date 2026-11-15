College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 11: Notre Dame, Alabama in Control
If you had to step away from the action at any point on Saturday, you probably wound up missing quite a number of ridiculous finishes, wild plays and massive results that will have a big impact on the postseason.
That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections going into Week 12, which sees several shake-ups in the CFP pecking order and beyond. Remember, this sport is never straightforward so upsets are bound to happen. Could we see Alabama win the SEC over Georgia, Texas Tech knock off undefeated Utah in the Big 12 to punch its ticket or Wake Forest play a close one against Miami to narrowly sneak ahead of BYU, Oregon and Iowa for an at-large bid?
Beyond the CFP, there are a number of compelling bowl matchups in play, including USC meeting James Franklin in the Holiday Bowl, a Pop-Tarts Bowl that will feature a ton of points between Louisville and Oklahoma State and an Alamo Bowl that could have been a first-round game with Oregon and a spurned set of Cougars. There’s also a slight surplus of bowl-eligible teams currently projected (sorry UConn and UMass, among others) but that could well change by the time the penultimate weekend of the regular season takes place.
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College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 11
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Miami
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Utah
- UCLA
- Texas
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Wake Forest
- Boise State
First Round
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Georgia
- No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 6 Utah
- No. 10 Tennessee at No. 7 UCLA
- No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 Texas
Quarterfinals
- Rose Bowl: No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Georgia
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 10 Tennessee
- Peach Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 6 Utah
- Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Texas
Semifinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Georgia
- Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami
National Championship
- At Las Vegas: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 5 Georgia
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Bowl Projections After Week 11
Bowl Game
Date
Matchup
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 15
FIU vs. Appalachian State
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 15
Tulsa vs. Northwestern
San Juan Bowl
Dec. 16
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
FAU vs. Jacksonville Staet
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 18
Florida State vs. USF
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 21
Delaware vs. East Carolina
Potato Bowl
Dec. 21
Fresno State vs. Wyoming
Puerto Rico Bowl
Dec. 22
Western Michigan vs. New Mexico
Cure Bowl
Dec. 22
Miami (Ohio) vs. James Madison
Independence Bowl
Dec. 22
Baylor vs. Stanford
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 23
Minnesota vs. Cincinnati
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Louisiana vs. Buffalo
Poinsettia Bowl
Dec. 23
Arizona State vs. Oregon State
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 24
UAB vs. Texas State
Hawai’i Bowl
Dec. 24
San Diego State vs. Air Force
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 26
Iowa vs. Duke
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 26
Pitt vs. Memphis
Mayo Bowl
Dec. 26
Wisconsin vs. North Carolina
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
Middle Tennessee State vs. South Alabama
Cactus Bowl
Dec. 26
UCF vs. Penn State
Military Bowl
Dec. 26
Syracuse vs. UTSA
Holiday Bowl
Dec. 28
USC vs. Virginia Tech
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Missouri vs. North Texas
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 29
Oklahoma State vs. Louisville
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29
BYU vs. Oregon
Gator Bowl
Dec. 30
LSU vs. SMU
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Kentucky vs. Illinois
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Florida vs. Nebraska
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Washington vs. Clemson
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Auburn vs. Arizona
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2
Ohio State vs. Mississippi
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 2
Army vs. UNLV
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
Houston vs. South Carolina
Arizona
Jan. 2
Toledo vs. North Dakota State
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Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.Follow bryandfischer