Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Dylan Eskew Out of Series Finale Against Arkansas

South Carolina's Jarvis Evans Jr will make the start following injury to senior Dylan Eskew.

Alex Joyce

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks players watch from the dugout in the tenth inning against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks players watch from the dugout in the tenth inning against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

In a surprising turn of events, the South Carolina Gamecocks will replace senior Dylan Eskew on the mound with Jarvis Evans Jr after Eskew lands in concussion protocol.

Per On3's Jack Veltri, Eskew was hit in the head by a home run that landed in the bullpen during batting practice just before the series finale against Arkansas. In is not apparent how long Eskew will be in concussion protocols. The Gamecocks will now pivot to Jarvis Evans Jr on the mound for game three.

Evans Jr. is in his first season with the Gamecocks since transferring from Georgia in the offseason. Evans Jr has appeared in five games (four starts) and has posted a 3.09 ERA with 24 strikeouts and eight runs given up.

Evans Jr and the pitching staff will have to step up today after the Razorbacks have scored a combined 24 runs in games one and two of the series. Meanwhile the Gamecocks offense has only seen five base runners cross home plate. The offense will have to help its defense out if South Carolina wants to avoid a sweep on Sunday.

First pitch is set for 3:00 pm (ET) on SEC Network Plus.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.