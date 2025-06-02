Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Dylan Stewart Receives High Praise Entering 2025

Alex Joyce

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks edge Dylan Stewart (6) hits Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) and causes an interception during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

College football has a number of high end pass rushers across the country returning this fall, with Columbia, South Carolina, being at the heart of that conversation. One Pro Football Focus (PFF) analyst believes South Carolina's Dylan Stewart fits the bill as one of the game's premier edge rushers in 2025.

Ranking their best pass rushers entering the year, PFF highlighted Stewart and his natural talent for the position, comparing it to a Gamecock great.

"At number two, is Dylan Stewart," a PFF analyst said. "He is the freakiest athlete South Carolina has had at edge rusher since Jadeveon Clowney, and Clowney was the number one overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft."

Stewart combines athleticism with proven production. Those combined solidify his spot atop the rankings.

"51 pressures were tied for second among returning power four edge rushers. There's no denying he is the most fearsome pass rusher in America right now. He is the best pass rusher in college football right now thanks to his insane physical gifts and even technical abilities," a PFF analyst said.

The Gamecocks need Stewart to take the next step this season. If he's able to, South Carolina could find itself back in title contention for 2025.

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.