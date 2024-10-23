South Carolina's Improvements on Offense: By the Numbers
The South Carolina offense has been a roller coaster in 2024. The ups and downs show both progress week to week, but issues that have to be fixed as the Gamecocks enter the last five games of the regular season.
Earlier this week, we took a look at the defense's dominance this season. Now let's take a look at where the Gamecocks are at the mid-way point in the year.
Entering the season the Gamecocks fielded new starters along the offensive line, at the quarterback spot, and running back. Game one overreactions was ready to give up totally on this offense, but since then the Gamecocks have steadily improved week to week.
Taking a look at the Gamecocks' Offensive Rankings:
- 346.9 yards per game (14th in the SEC, T-102nd in the country)
- 186 passing yards per game (14th in the SEC, 108th in the country)
- 160.9 rushing yards per game (9th in the SEC, 65th in the country)
- 28.6 points per game (12th in the SEC, 68th in the country)
- 8 fumbles lost (worst in the SEC, T-127th in the country)
- 4 interceptions (T-4th in the SEC, T-30th in the country)
Numbers don't tell the full story as progress can be seen from week to week, but the numbers do show one thing in particular. Ball security has been a major issue for this offense. Gamecocks starter LaNorris Sellers has 7 fumbles this season to go along with 4 interceptions. That is likely the biggest area South Carolina needs to improve upon in order to see their offense grow in the second half of the season.
Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains met with the media before traveling to Norman to take on the Sooners. When asked about his young quarterback's progress, he took the time to mention how pleased he was.
"What's hard about quarterback is you get defined by turnovers sometimes," Coach Loggains said. "Once we eliminate those things, I see growth every game. I'm really pleased with where he's at, at this point."
Coach Loggains also referenced a story from his time in the NFL under former Titans head coach Jeff Fisher who told him, even through mistakes, "don't take away the best part of this player." Citing it's important to continue to let Sellers do what makes him special, while he works through the growing pains of the position.
Running the ball has been the strong point of the Gamecocks offensive attack. While getting off to a slow start to begin the season, South Carolina has eclisped the 100 yard rushing mark in 5 of the 7 games this season behind a veteran led offensive line, including 200+ yards performances against LSU and Akron.
The rushing attack is led by Arkansas transfer Rocket Sanders (449 rushing yards) and Sellers (427 rushing yards). The duo has combined for 9 touchdowns on the ground so far. The Gamecocks are celebrating a huge win over Oklahoma this past weekend, however it also happened to be the offense's worst rushing performance of the year with just 41 total rushing yards for 1.8 yards per carry. They will have to get back to creating plays in the run game to help the passing game going forward.
Speaking of the passing game, Sellers and the pass catchers on offense have been improving from week to week. True freshman Mazeo Bennett Jr. is the leader, in terms of yards, in the receiver room. Bennett Jr.'s ability to create separation and be a reliable target has built trust between him and Sellers. Tight end Joshua Simon has been a safety valve early and often for Sellers this season. Like Mazeo, Simon is a reliable, go-to option in the tight end room.
Overall the pass catching group continues to grow as other guys like Vandrevius Jacobs, Nyck Harbor, and Gage Larvadain have been coming around as of late. South Carolina will have to continue to find answers amongst their pass catchers so that defenses won't just key in on the run game.
While certainly a defensive led football team, the Gamecocks are showing signs of improvement on offense as the season goes along. If they are able to build on the offensive progress, this team could pose a lot of problems for any sqaud they face going forward. At 4-3, South Carolina is just two games out of bowl eligibility with remaining games against Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Wofford, and Clemson.
