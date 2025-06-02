Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Max Kaufer Will Enter the Transfer Portal

Alex Joyce

LSU base runner Hayden Travinski is out at home as Texas A&M catcher Max Kaufer holds onto the throw on a safety squeeze play during the SEC Tournament elimination game Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Hoover Met.
The opening day of the transfer portal window has seen 11 South Carolina Gamecocks enter there name into the process. Catcher Max Kaufer is the latest player to leave the program, the second catcher in the past week.

Kaufer joined the Gamecocks for the 2025 season after spending the last two years with the Texas A&M Aggies. He played in 60 games with 43 starts for the Aggies in two seasons and had 24 hits, three doubles, two home runs and 17 RBI. He hit .250 as a sophomore with two doubles, a home run, five RBI and eight walks.

Since arriving in Columbia, Kaufer played in 24 games with 11 starts for the Gamecocks. At the plate, he had seven runs scored, a pair of doubles and a home run. He finished the season the year with a .988 fielding percentage in his lone year with South Carolina.

The Gamecocks now sit at 11 total players in the transfer portal. South Carolina has already earned commitments from three players in the portal.

The window will close on July 1. Stay tuned here for more portal updates.

