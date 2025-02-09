South Carolina's Paul Mainieri Issues to Challenge to Gamecock Fans
With South Carolina being just five days away from opening their 2025 season against Sacred Heart, new head coach Paul Mainieri issues a challenge to Gamecock fans.
Meeting with the media last week, Mainieri spoke about the importance of having fans fill up Ray Tanner Field at Founders Park. Remembering the times he brought his LSU Tigers into a hostile Gamecocks crowd.
"How many times did I bring a LSU team here. I don't remember seeing an empty seat in the stands ever coming here. We need to get that back," Maineiri said.
Last season was a down year for what has been a historically great Gamecocks baseball program. Ending in the Raleigh Regionals isn't what the team had in mind. Now taking over as head coach, Mainieri hopes Founders Park can be a scary atmosphere once again.
"It makes a difference," Mainieri said. "It inspires our players, intimidates the other team. And it's just more fun."
Gamecocks fans have their first chance to fill the stadium this week in a three game series as first pitch against Sacre Heart is set for February 14 at 4:00 pm (ET).
