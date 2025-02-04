South Carolina Gamecocks With a Massive Advantage Over Kentucky Wildcats
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a massive advantage over the Kentucky Wildcats for this weekend.
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team are still searching for their first conference win of the season. They lost by four last time out against Texas A&M and are now 10-12 on the season and 0-9 in conference play. It's been a disappointing year for the Gamecocks, but they have a great opportunity this weekend to earn their first conference win.
Typically during the season, teams will play a game during the week and then another game on the weekend. However, South Carolina this week only has a game on Saturday against No. 14 Kentucky, and Kentucky has a game on Tuesday against No. 25 Ole Miss. So the Gamecocks have the full week to rest their bodies and create a game plan for their matchup against the Wildcats.
The game is on the road for the Gamecocks so that certainly makes things a bit more difficult, but getting a feel week of rest at this point in the season could be big for the Gamecocks. The two teams have not played one another yet either, so the lack of familiarity could also help South Carolina this weekend as well.
Barring a miracle in the conference tournament, it does not look like the Gamecocks will be getting an invite to play anywhere during the postseason. But crazier things have happened in March before, so maybe if South Carolina can build up some wins to close out the season and get a better seed positioning for the SEC tournament, then perhaps they could make something happen.
