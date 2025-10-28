South Carolina's Shane Beamer Addresses the Media Ahead of Saturday's Matchup Versus Ole Miss
Each Tuesday during game week preparation, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer meets with the media to discuss the upcoming matchup and where the team stands. This week is no different as Beamer takes questions ahead of Saturday's matchup against Ole Miss.
Coach Beamer opens the press conference highlighting the Ole Miss squad his Gamecocks are about to face off against. He knows the challenge ahead and praises Lane Kiffin for the job he has done in his time with the Rebels.
"We've got a big challenge in Oxford {Mississippi}. Lane {Kiffin} has done a phenomenal job at Ole Miss of elevating that program and sustaining success year after year," Beamer said.
Though the outcome was losses, South Carolina had leads over Alabama and Missouri in the fourth quarter. In the LSU game, the team was only down seven to LSU on the road. Beamer was asked about his comments of the team needing to finish better following the Alabama game. He says it's something they teach and have done well during his tenure, but it is frustrating how hard its been to finish games this season.
"I think it's something that can be taught," . "You hope it's something that you develop. It's something we emphasize all the time. We've been a good team in the fourth quarter since I've been here as the head coach. It's maddening that we haven't been better this year."
"I've Been Pleased"
On offense, Beamer is pleased with the development of his young wide receiver core. The Gamecocks are relatively young at the position and have seen growth from week to week from that unit.
"I think those guys have all continued to get better," Beamer said. "I think you've seen guys develop more and more that we want to feature, guys like Nyck Harbor, you saw what he did last week. You see the freshman {Donovan} Murph, B-Rowe (Brian Rowe Jr), and Malik Clark is a guy that continues to get better. And Jayden and his development. I've been pleased with their continued development."
The Gamecocks will be in another prime time game this weekend in Oxford as kickoff is set of 7:00 pm (ET) live on ESPN.
