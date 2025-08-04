South Carolina's Strength and Conditioning Program Has Players Ready for the 2025 Season
Strength and conditioning staffs are vital in helping athletes at all levels achieve their best results both inside and outside their respective sports. The strength and conditioning program at South Carolina is no different and it's one head coach Shane Beamer has high praise for.
Luke Day has been the leader of the strength and conditioning program at South Carolina for the past five years. Day has filled his staff with coaches who have experience at both the college and NFL levels. That experience has been vital in helping South Carolina perform at the highest levels on and off the field.
"Huge kudos to our guys in the weight room for what.," Beamer said. "Luke Day heads everything up, but he's got a phenomenal staff. That's why I say that we've got the best strength and conditioning staff in the country because of the work that we've put in."
Each year Gamecocks football players on X will post photos of their time with the strength and conditioning program during the offseason. The photos show the progress they've made during their time.
South Carolina star pass rusher Dylan Stewart agreed with his head coach's assessment of the staff, when asked his thoughts on Beamer's comments.
"I would agree," Stewart said. "The things they do for us to make sure we are healthy and able to play. The things that we do translate to the field also. "
Beamer pointed out it isn't just Day who deserves recognition, but his entire staff has played a part in getting the Gamecocks ready for the season.
"It's an army of guys that work back there in the weight room with our players throughout the summer. They did a heck of a job. It's a huge part of our success," Beamer said.
