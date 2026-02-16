Former Gamecocks QB Luke Doty Joins South Carolina's Coaching Staff
Luke Doty wore several hats during his time wearing the garnet and black and now returns as a member of the coaching staff. Doty has been working as a defensive assistant for the "past couple weeks" according to TheBigSpur.
Doty came to Columbia as a member of Will Muschamp's 2020 recruiting class. Signing as a quarterback, he also played as a wide receiver during his time here. He will now be working under defensive backs coach Torrian Gray.
Doty's History With the Gamecocks
The versatile offensive weapon spent six seasons with the team from 2020-2025. Doty appeared in 47 games, making nine starts (six at quarterback and three at wide receiver) while wearing a South Carolina Uniform.
As a quarterback, he completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,696 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. On the ground, he added 193 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he caught 16 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI