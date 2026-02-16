Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecocks QB Luke Doty Joins South Carolina's Coaching Staff

After exhausting his eligibility in college football, Luke Doty will stay in Columbia, South Carolina, as a part of the Gamecock's coaching staff.
Alex Joyce|
Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Luke Doty (9) passes against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Luke Doty (9) passes against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Luke Doty wore several hats during his time wearing the garnet and black and now returns as a member of the coaching staff. Doty has been working as a defensive assistant for the "past couple weeks" according to TheBigSpur.

Doty came to Columbia as a member of Will Muschamp's 2020 recruiting class. Signing as a quarterback, he also played as a wide receiver during his time here. He will now be working under defensive backs coach Torrian Gray.

Doty's History With the Gamecocks

The versatile offensive weapon spent six seasons with the team from 2020-2025. Doty appeared in 47 games, making nine starts (six at quarterback and three at wide receiver) while wearing a South Carolina Uniform.

As a quarterback, he completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,696 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. On the ground, he added 193 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he caught 16 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.


Alex Joyce
