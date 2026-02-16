Former Gamecocks QB Luke Doty Joins South Carolina's Coaching Staff

Luke Doty wore several hats during his time wearing the garnet and black and now returns as a member of the coaching staff. Doty has been working as a defensive assistant for the "past couple weeks" according to TheBigSpur.

Doty came to Columbia as a member of Will Muschamp's 2020 recruiting class. Signing as a quarterback, he also played as a wide receiver during his time here. He will now be working under defensive backs coach Torrian Gray.

Doty's History With the Gamecocks

BREAKING: Former South Carolina QB/WR Luke Doty has officially joined the staff in Columbia, per @TheBigSpur247



He was added onto the defensive coaching staff in the past few weeks, specifically working with the Secondary.



The versatile offensive weapon spent six seasons with the team from 2020-2025. Doty appeared in 47 games, making nine starts (six at quarterback and three at wide receiver) while wearing a South Carolina Uniform.

As a quarterback, he completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,696 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. On the ground, he added 193 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he caught 16 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.



