South Carolina's last SEC game of the 2026 season comes against the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Columbia. Kirby Smart's team has been on a tear as of late and features one of the best rosters top to bottom in the country. Here's an early look at what Georgia brings to the table and what Gamecock fans should be on the lookout for on Saturday night.

Powerful Rushing Attack

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia running back Dwight Phillips Jr. (20) runs for a gain during the second quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Bobo, a name South Carolina fans are familiar with in more ways than one, calls an offense at Georgia that is predicated on running the football. He has one of the country's best offensive lines to work with along with a very talented group of running backs. Everything the Bulldogs want to do on offense is built off the run game.

Nate Frazier is the leader of the room. The 5-foot-10 and 200+ pound running back combines speed and power to threaten defenses at every level. His best attribute is his ability to make quick cuts and find the open field. Behind him is Dwight Phillips Jr., a track star that has home run capability anytime he touches the ball. And now Georgia is getting back Chauncey Bowens, who acts as the team's bruiser in short yardage situations.

Bobo uses the run to set up the pass. When he has a group of running backs like he does this year, along with talented pass catchers, it makes the team that much more difficult to stop.

Threats at Wide Receiver

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Oct 17, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia wide receiver Craig Dandridge Jr. (81) catches a pass during the second quarter against Auburn at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not usually known as an explosive offense, Georgia has developed a nice group of weapons at the wide receiver spot. In year's past, team's could focus on one or two guys in this Bulldogs receiver room. This year that is not the case. The room is filled with different body types capable of winning in a multitude of ways and stressing defenses at every level.

Tayln Taylor is the former five-star who seems to be living up to that billing with catches like this. He has the ability to completely take over a game as he did against Ole Miss when he caught four passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Craig Dandridge is a true freshman and has unlocked a deep ball threat that hasn't been there in recent years for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Canion is the team's X receiver at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. He is the physical 50-50 ball guy on the outside for Mike Bobo.

Behind those guys are a bunch of veterans who have a number of years of experience playing in this offense. Georgia will want to establish themselves on the ground this weekend, but this is where my eyes are focused since South Carolina has struggled to stop the pass this season.

Physical Defense

Oct 17, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn running back Omar Mabson II (29) runs for a gain past Georgia safety Rasean Dinkins (14) and linebacker Chris Cole (9) during the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you know anything about a Kirby Smart coached team, it's that they field one of the nation's best defenses almost annually. This group is top five in almost every category in the SEC this season. The defense is led by veterans and stars at every level, though none likely bigger than linebacker Chris Cole.

Cole is a 6-foot-3 and 235 pound linebacker with true sideline to sideline speed. On an 85-yard touchdown return against Oklahoma, Cole reach a top speed of 22.12 miles per hour. Georgia uses him in a variety of ways, but his best skill is getting after the quarterback. Regardless if LaNorris Sellers or Cutter Woods starts on Saturday night, the offense will have to know where number nine is at all times.