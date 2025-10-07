South Carolina vs LSU: Which Team Has the Quarterback Advantage?
The game between South Carolina and LSU features two quarterbacks with two completely different style. The eyes of the scouting community will be locked onto a Saturday night game in Baton Rouge as South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers leads his Gamecocks against Garrett Nussmeier's LSU Tigers. Who holds the edge between these two potential first round picks?
Let's start off by saying this isn't a game of one quarterback vs another. Neither will play with the same roster and neither will play against the same defense. This is a look at the two star quarterbacks and who may be able to give their team a boost this weekend.
This is a battle between a high-upside and electric quarterback in LaNorris Sellers and an experienced quarterback that can give the Tigers a steady hand in the thick of a storm. Both have their strengths. Both have their weaknesses. But the key to a victory may very well come out of this clash of styles in Tiger Stadium.
Starting with the Gamecock's quarterback, Sellers is known first for his incredible ability to make plays, especially with his legs. Time and time again he has shown he can make defenders miss in the open field as a runner, as well as make defensive linemen look silly while trying to bring him to the ground. His elusiveness has been a key weapon at times for South Carolina to find explosive plays.
For Sellers to truly be effective in this matchup, he'll need help from an offensive line that has struggled to stay healthy. The hope is that unit can find consistent success which will help Sellers find his playmakers downfield or challenge the Tigers' defense as a runner. Through five games this season, Sellers has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 886 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He has added 98 yards on the ground and a score.
When Sellers is on the sidelines, here comes Nussmeier. The fifth year quarterback for LSU has played in a ton of games for the Tigers and that experienced has helped him become one of the premier players at his position in the sport. Nussmeier is a player that when in-rhythm can dice up any defense in football.
Nussmeier is not afraid to throw at any level of the field and will attack any window the defense gives him. He isn't the best athlete and doesn't have the best arm, but he is a smart football player that uses his football IQ to gain the advantage over defenses. He does have a propensity to throw interceptions on those tight window throws and that may be where South Carolina's veteran secondary can get the ball back to their quarterback.
This is a preference game for fans and scouts alike. Nussmeier is a better distributer of the football than Sellers, but what Sellers brings athletically, not many in the game can match. This game will come down to more than just quarterback play, but it doesn't hurt for South Carolina and LSU to have two great options at their disposal this weekend.
