What Challenges Do the LSU Tigers Present Next Weekend?
South Carolina is back in action next weekend after coming off a bye. With two losses already on the season, the Gamecocks are fighting for their playoff lives and it starts on the road in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on the LSU Tigers.
LSU is trying to rebound after a 24-19 loss on the road two weeks ago to the Ole Miss Rebels. The Tigers have a lot of talent both offensively and defensively on both sides of the ball that can give South Carolina trouble. They also have an issue the Gamecocks can exploit.
Rushing Attack
LSU has not been a good rushing unit in the early going this season. They rank 15th in the SEC with 104.8 yards per game on the ground and averaging just 3.56 yards per carry. In their last loss against Ole Miss, the Tigers were held to just 57 yards on 22 carries for just 2,6 yards per carry. If South Carolina is to win this game, they'll have to make LSU a one dimensional offense and that starts with stopping the run.
LSU's Defense vs South Carolina's Offense
While the rushing attack has been lacking, LSU's defense has made a major turn around from last year. In 2024, LSU ranked 15th in the SEC in scoring defense giving up 24.31 points per game, 12th in rushing (140.08 yards per game), 10th in passing (224.31 yards per game), and 11th in total defense (364.38 yards per game). This year the Tigers are 3rd in scoring (12.20), fifth in rushing (84.4), 10th in passing (208.6), and 6th in total yards (293).
LSU attacked their defensive needs in the portal this past offseason and has played a lot better under defensive coordinator Blake Baker. South Carolina must find a way to be efficient in the run game, or LSU will make them a one dimensional offense. The Gamecocks can find success there, but it will certainly be tough with a banged up offensive line.
Tune in later in the week for a in-depth look at the Tigers and their potential first round quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier.
