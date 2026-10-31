South Carolina vs Oklahoma: Three Keys for the Gamecocks to Avoid a Halloween Nightmare

A spooky overcast afternoon describes the weather the Gamecocks and Sooners will experience on Halloween. For South Carolina to avoid a nightmare on Saturday, taking advantage of key moments and escape costly mistakes will be critical. If the Gamecocks are looking for more treats than tricks, here are three keys to watch out for against Oklahoma.

Force John Mateer to Make Mistakes

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws the ball during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we looked at in the last couple weeks when John Mateer is mistake free, the Sooners typically win. However, when Mateer turns the ball over, the Sooners are put in a tough spot. Oklahoma is 7-1 when John Mateer throws 0 interceptions, however when he throws one or more interceptions the Sooners are 6-5.

The Gamecocks haven't been great at creating turnovers this season, but they also haven't faced a quarterback so prone to make mistakes. Pressure will be key and it's a good thing the Gamecocks will trot out a true monster at the edge rusher position. Forcing Mateer to make quick decisions or run for his life should give this South Carolina defense ample opportunities to grab turnovers and give the ball back to their offense.

Avoid Costly Mistakes

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer on the sideline during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This goes hand and hand with the first key. It would help if the Gamecocks can be stingy on defense, but what they can't afford is giving the ball away. LaNorris Sellers has certainly been better at that in recent games. In the three previous matchups, Sellers has 715 passing yards, 275 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns, and only one interception.

Sellers may not have a huge performance, especially against this defense, but he will have to make sure he is protecting the football. The same will be said for the skill players and returners. When the ball is in your hands, secure it.

Finish Redzone Trips With Touchdowns

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) rolls over for a score against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Continuing on the offensive side of the ball, if South Carolina can finish redzone trips with seven rather than three it'll go a long way in winning this matchup. Oklahoma's defense under Brent Venables is one of the more well coached units in the country. Peyton Bowens is trending on his way towards playing in this game and when he's on the field, he is a game changer for this team.

Bowens, his brother Eli, and freshman Jake Kreul among others combine to make a stout unit on all three levels. If the Gamecocks find themselves in the redzone, Kendal Briles will need to be creative and find a way to get his offense touchdowns rather than settling for field goals.