What South Carolina Fans Should Expect Against Oklahoma: Sooners' Insider Payton Guthrie Breaks Down the Matchup

South Carolina faces another challenge this weekend as the Gamecocks go on the road to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. I caught up with Oklahoma insider and the host of Through the Keyhole podcast, Payton Guthrie, to discuss the Sooners and what South Carolina fans should expect this weekend.

This is the third consecutive season we have sat down with Through the Keyhole's Payton Guthrie to learn more about the matchup from the Sooners side of the equation. We discuss everything from Brent Venables, to who wins, and more.

1) Brent Venables is one of the best defensive coaches in the country. How have the Sooners played on that side of the ballin 2026 versus previous years?

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables walks with his players before the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guthrie: Brent Venables is a demon of a defensive coordinator and has continued his havoc based approach into 2026. The goal of his defenses is to create negative plays (sacks, tackles for loss, pass breakups, and turnovers) and force the opposing offense to react to to their actions.

The main difference this year from previous seasons is that Oklahoma doesn't have a "go to" havoc generator on the edge, although true freshman Jake Kreul has come on recently. Another difference is the secondary is much better than last year to make up for some of the defensive line regression and is led by the Bowen brothers.

Overall, if South Carolina can withstand the initial wave of defenders there are yards to be had before a linebacker or safety shows up.

2) Now heading into game eight for the Sooners, how has this season gone so far?

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guthrie: This season has been extremely bumpy for the Sooners so far. The offense reportedly had a full overhaul in the offseason just to perform worse this season in every metric. This has caused tension between Venables and the fanbase. There is still light at the end of the tunnel however due to the schedule lightening up, but the margin for error has been erased.

3) Which players on offense should Gamecocks fans be looking out for?

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Michael Fasusi (56) reacts after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guthrie: This may be an outside opinion, but the only player that matters for Oklahoma at this point is the health and performance of Michael Fasusi. His return against Mississippi State opened up running lanes and kept Mateer clean. How Fasusi stands up against Dylan Stewart will decide the game.

4) Is there one matchup in this game you have your eyes set on?

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Michael Fasusi (56) blocks Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Eddie Kelly Jr. (93) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guthrie: I answered this above, but to flesh it out. If Oklahoma's offensive line can "handle" the defensive line for South Carolina then it diminishes the individual impact John Mateer has on the game (good and bad plays), and allows Oklahoma to dictate the game. In OU's wins this season Mateer has not thrown an interception. That starts by keeping him clean and generating yards on the ground.

5) At 1-1 in the all time series against one another, South Carolina and Oklahoma will face in a rubber match on Saturday. Who do you think comes out on top?

Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) celebrates a safety against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guthrie: As a Sooner fan I'm picking OU 27-21. I believe the return of Fasusi will continue to improve the Oklahoma offensive line and Mateer will be able to take advantage of South Carolina's 116th passing PPA allowed defense to create some explosive plays that are the difference between the two teams.