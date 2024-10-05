Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Ole Miss: College Gameday Picks Are In

Alex Joyce

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer during Gamecock Walk outside of Williams-Brice Stadium before a game against the LSU Tigers. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
South Carolina is gearing up for their only home game in the month of October as the Ole Miss Rebels come to town. Had South Carolina and Ole Miss been undefeated, College Gameday would likely have been back in Columbia for the second time this season. Despite that, this is a pivotal matchup in the SEC.

College Gameday took their tour to Cal University as the Golden Bears take on undefeated Miami on primetime. The crew with special guest and former Cal running back Marshawn Lynch made their picks for the battle between the Gamecocks and Golden Bears. Here's how it played out:

College Gameday Picks:
Desmond Howard: Rebels
Pat McAfee: Rebels
Marshawn Lynch: Gamecocks
Nick Saban: Gamecocks
Kirk Herbstreit: Gamecocks

South Carolina and Ole Miss kicks off at 3:30 pm (ET) live on ESPN. Follow us for live updates and stories throughout the game.

