South Carolina vs Ole Miss: College Gameday Picks Are In
South Carolina is gearing up for their only home game in the month of October as the Ole Miss Rebels come to town. Had South Carolina and Ole Miss been undefeated, College Gameday would likely have been back in Columbia for the second time this season. Despite that, this is a pivotal matchup in the SEC.
College Gameday took their tour to Cal University as the Golden Bears take on undefeated Miami on primetime. The crew with special guest and former Cal running back Marshawn Lynch made their picks for the battle between the Gamecocks and Golden Bears. Here's how it played out:
College Gameday Picks:
Desmond Howard: Rebels
Pat McAfee: Rebels
Marshawn Lynch: Gamecocks
Nick Saban: Gamecocks
Kirk Herbstreit: Gamecocks
South Carolina and Ole Miss kicks off at 3:30 pm (ET) live on ESPN. Follow us for live updates and stories throughout the game.
