South Carolina vs Texas A&M: College Gameday Picks Are In
ESPN's College Gameday crew is live from Beaver Stadium for the top five matchup between Penn State and Ohio State, but they still have their eyes on Columbia. The Gamecocks are set to host top ten Texas A&M.
The crew, along with special guest picker Keegan Michael-Key, made their picks for this SEC showdown.
Desmond Howard: Texas A&M Aggies
Nick Saban: Texas A&M Aggies
Pat McAfee: Teas A&M Aggies
Keegan Michael-Key: South Carolina Gamecocks
Lee Corso: Texas A&M Aggies
Kirk Herbstriet: Texas A&M Aggies
Stay with us on SI.com for live updates for this SEC battle between the Gamecocks and Aggies.
