South Carolina vs Virginia Tech: Live Scores and updates
Stay here for live scores and updates surrounding the Gamecocks and Hokies in the Aflac Kickoff Game.
South Carolina football is back as the Gamecocks prepare to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Georgia. Scroll for live scores and updates surrounding today's action.
The Gamecocks quest for a playoff push in 2025 begins today against Virginia Tech. These two teams have not met since 1991, with South Carolina holding a 11-7 lead in the all-time series. If you're looking for more on today's game, check out these articles below:
- South Carolina vs Virginia Tech: An Early Look
- What South Carolina's Nyck Harbor Needs to Show vs Virginia Tech
- Get to Know the Opponent: Virginia Tech Players South Carolina Fans Need to Know
- Keys to Victory for the South Carolina Gamecocks to Defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies
Live Scores and Updates:
First Quarter:
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like:
Published