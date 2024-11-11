South Carolina Women's Basketball Picks Up RIght Where They Left Off
The 2024-2025 national title favorite South Carolina Gamecocks appear locked in to begin the season.
Last year, Iowa and LSU got all the national media attention due to the stars on their team. Meanwhile South Carolina was able to fly under the radar and wound up completing a perfect 38-0 national championship season. Coming into this year, they haven't skipped a beat.
After two exhibition wins over Memphis and Clayton State, the Gamecocks opened with a win over Michigan and a top ten victory over NC State. Junior Chloe Kitts' presence has been felt early this year after willing her team to a win over Michigan. While preseason All-SEC selections Te-Hina Paopao and MiLaysia Fulwiley, were dominant in the victory over #9 NC State.
Games against Coppin State and East Carolina are up next this week in Columbia, before the Gamecocks travel to Clemson next week.
South Carolina has now won 40 straight games (regular season and postseason combined). While going undefeated isn't necessary to win this year's national title, the Gamecocks will likely be favored in every game going forward.
You Might Also Like:
- What Shane Beamer Said During Vanderbilt Week
- South Carolina Hit With a NCAA Level III Violation
- South Carolina Gamecocks Working on Massive NIL Deal for Dylan Stewart
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!