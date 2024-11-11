Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Women's Basketball Picks Up RIght Where They Left Off

Alex Joyce

Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks bench reacts to a three point play against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
/ Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 2024-2025 national title favorite South Carolina Gamecocks appear locked in to begin the season.

Last year, Iowa and LSU got all the national media attention due to the stars on their team. Meanwhile South Carolina was able to fly under the radar and wound up completing a perfect 38-0 national championship season. Coming into this year, they haven't skipped a beat.

After two exhibition wins over Memphis and Clayton State, the Gamecocks opened with a win over Michigan and a top ten victory over NC State. Junior Chloe Kitts' presence has been felt early this year after willing her team to a win over Michigan. While preseason All-SEC selections Te-Hina Paopao and MiLaysia Fulwiley, were dominant in the victory over #9 NC State.

Games against Coppin State and East Carolina are up next this week in Columbia, before the Gamecocks travel to Clemson next week.

South Carolina has now won 40 straight games (regular season and postseason combined). While going undefeated isn't necessary to win this year's national title, the Gamecocks will likely be favored in every game going forward.

