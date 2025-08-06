South Carolina Women's Basketball Releases 2025-2026 SEC Schedule
The South Carolina Gamecocks releases their SEC schedule ahead of the 2025-2026 season on Tuesday evening.
Taking a look at the future slate:
Alabama (Jan 1)
Florida (Jan 4)
Arkansas (Jan 8)
Georgia (Jan 11)
Texas (Jan 15)
Oklahoma (Jan 22)
Vanderbilt (Jan 25)
Auburn (Jan 29)
Texas A&M (Feb 2)
Mississippi State (Feb 5)
Tennessee (Feb 8)
LSU (Feb 14)
Alabama (Feb 19)
Ole Miss (Feb 22)
Missouri (Feb 26)
Kentucky (Mar 1)
Last season, which includes the SEC and NCAA tournaments, the Gamecocks women's basketball squad went 20-1 against this squad. The lone loss last year was a top five matchup on the road in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. South Carolina would go on to play Texas a total of four times last season, winning three of those matchups.
Against non-Texas Longhorn teams, South Carolina was a perfect 16-0 against the rest of the SEC slate last season. This year the team will likely be favored in most, if not all, of the in-conference games they play in 2026.
South Carolina fought their way into the national title game last year before coming up short against the UConn Huskies. Trying to get back there and fighting to win a third championship in five seasons all starts with how the team performs during in-conference play next winter.
