With the regular season now behind us, South Carolina's coaching staff is undergoing changes with wide receiver coach Mike Furrey taking the head coaching job at Gardner-Webb.

Furrey joined Shane Beamer's staff back in 2024 where he was named the wide receivers coach and later adding the passing game coordinator title to his resume. In his first season with the team, six wide receivers hauled in at least a dozen passes, led by true freshman Mazeo Bennett Jr.’s 30 catches. Furrey was a great recruiter for the Gamecocks as shown by adding six highly rated recruits in the 2024 class.

In 2025, Furrey was given play calling duties following Mike Shula's departure as offensive coordinator after the midway point of the season. The offense immediately improved under he tutelage. Nyck Harbor had the best year of his South Carolina career, caching 30 passes (career high)for 618 yards (career high), an SEC-leading 20.6 yards per reception (career high), with six TDs (career high) including a score in each of his last five games. Vandrevius Jacobs had a trio of 100-yard games while pacing the team with 32 receptions.

This season the passing game and wide receiver room improved on a down year from 2025. He helped offensive coordinator Kendal Briles lead an offense that scored 28.42 points per game and threw for 225.5 yards per game.

Furrey Heads to Gardner-Webb

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Sep 10, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Gardner-Webb Runnin Bulldogs quarterback Bailey Fisher (14) sets for a pass in the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

With years of experience both at the college and NFL level, Gardner-Webb is excited to add Furrey to lead their program moving forward.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mike Furrey as the next head coach of Gardner-Webb Football," said Gardner-Webb University Vice President and Director of Athletics Brendan Fahey. "Having played and coached at the highest level, Mike brings proven leadership and success at every stage of the game. He knows what it takes to develop young men on and off the field, and his vision, energy, and passion make him the ideal leader for our program. We are excited to welcome Mike and his family to Boiling Springs and look forward to the future of Runnin' Bulldogs football."

Mike Furrey also gave his thoughts on the new challenge ahead of him.

"My family and I are incredibly blessed to join the Gardner-Webb community. I am grateful for this opportunity to lead, serve and impact the lives of young men. We will be committed to building a championship football program rooted in faith, character and excellence."

South Caorlina will now look to replace Furrey on the staff in the coming weeks.