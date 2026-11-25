South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was named a Broyles Award nominee, which goes to the nation's top assistant college football coaches.

The Broyles Award honors the nation's top assistant coaches. The award is named after Frank Broyles who led the University of Arkansas for nearly two decades — winning seven Southwest Conference championships and the school's only national title — before serving as its athletic director for 33 years.

One of the best hires of the Shane Beamer era, Briles came into to fix the South Carolina offense that was anemic in 2025. His impact on the team was felt immediately as the offense has improved in a number of categories from 2025 to 2026 such as: No. 107 (336.3) to No. 31 (423.6) in total offense, from No. 117 (111.1) to No. 31 (188.9) in rushing offense, and from No. 102 (22.7) to No. 55 (29.5) in scoring offense.

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Broyles Award Nominees

JOHNSON,JIMMY / FOOTBALL / UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / DALLAS PRO: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, The father of Miami coach Jimmy Johnson says Frank Broyles promised to hire his son as head football coach at Arkansas 11 years ago. Staff Photo by Jim Argo. Original Photo 09/30/1987. Published on O-9-30-87. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

AIR FORCE – Steed Lobotzke, OL Coach

AIR FORCE – Steed Lobotzke, OL Coach ALABAMA – Kane Wommack, Defensive Coordinator

ARIZONA STATE – Hines Ward, Assistant Head Coach/WR Coach

ARMY WEST POINT – Sean Saturnio, Special Teams Coordinator

BAYLOR – Joe Klanderman, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach

BOISE STATE – Nate Potter, Offensive Coordinator

BYU – TJ Woods, Run Game Coordinator/OL Coach

CLEMSON – Rich Bisaccia, Special Teams Coordinator

COLORADO STATE – Pryce Tracy, Offensive Coordinator

DUKE – Jonathan Patke, Defensive Coordinator/LB Coach

EAST CAROLINA – Jordon Hankins, Defensive Coordinator/LB Coach

FIU – Jovan DeWitt, Defensive Coordinator

FLORIDA – Evan McKissack, Assistant Coach – Tight Ends

FLORIDA ATLANTIC – Tyler Schovanec, Special Teams Coordinator

GEORGIA – Mike Bobo, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach

GEORGIA SOUTHERN – Mike Mutz, Defensive Coordinator

HOUSTON – Slade Nagle, Offensive Coordinator/TE Coach

JACKSONVILLE STATE – Max Thurmond, Special Teams Coordinator/RB Coach

KANSAS – D.K. McDonald, Defensive Coordinator

KENTUCKY – Cutter Leftwich, OL Coach

LIBERTY – Shawn Quinn, Defensive Coordinator/OLB Coach

LOUISVILLE – Brian Brohm, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach

LSU – Blake Baker, Defensive Coordinator

MIAMI – Shannon Dawson, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach

MICHIGAN – Jay Hill, Defensive Coordinator

MINNESOTA – Daniel Da Prato, Special Teams Coordinator

NEBRASKA – Rob Aurich, Defensive Coordinator

NEW MEXICO – Spence Nowinsky, Defensive Coordinator

NORTH TEXAS – Mike Bloesch, Running Game Coordinator/TE Coach

NORTHWESTERN – Chip Kelly, Offensive Coordinator

NOTRE DAME – Chris Ash, Defensive Coordinator

OHIO STATE – Matt Patricia, Defensive Coordinator

OKLAHOMA – Miguel Chavis, DE Coach

OKLAHOMA STATE – Sean Brophy, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach

OLE MISS – John Garrison, Running Game Coordinator/OL Coach

OREGON – Chris Hampton, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach

OREGON STATE – Mitch Dahlen, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach

PURDUE – James Shibest, Special Teams Coordinator

SAN DIEGO STATE – Zac Barton, Special Teams Coordinator

SMU – D’Eriq King, Co-Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach

SOUTH CAROLINA – Kendal Briles, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach

SOUTH FLORIDA – Josh Aldridge, Defensive Coordinator

STANFORD – Terry Heffernan, Offensive Coordinator

SYRACUSE – Josh Gattis, WR Coach

TCU – Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator/DE Coach

TENNESSEE – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator

TEXAS – Will Muschamp, Defensive Coordinator

TEXAS A&M – Patrick Dougherty, Special Teams Coordinator

TEXAS TECH – Mack Leftwich, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach

TULANE – Chris Forestier, Special Teams Coordinator

UAB – Todd Grantham, Defensive Coordinator/Edge Coach

UCLA – Colin Hitschler, Defensive Coordinator

USC – Luke Huard, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach

UTAH – Kevin McGiven, Offensive Coordinator

UTAH STATE – Nick Howell, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach

UTSA – Nick Graham, Assistant Head Coach/CB Coach

VANDERBILT – Melvin Rice, Safeties Coach

WAKE FOREST – Rob Ezell, Offensive Coordinator

WEST VIRGINIA – Rick Trickett, OL Coach

WISCONSIN – Mike Tressel, Defensive Coordinator