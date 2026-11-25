South Carolina Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles Named a Broyles Award Nominee
South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was named a Broyles Award nominee, which goes to the nation's top assistant college football coaches.
The Broyles Award honors the nation's top assistant coaches. The award is named after Frank Broyles who led the University of Arkansas for nearly two decades — winning seven Southwest Conference championships and the school's only national title — before serving as its athletic director for 33 years.
One of the best hires of the Shane Beamer era, Briles came into to fix the South Carolina offense that was anemic in 2025. His impact on the team was felt immediately as the offense has improved in a number of categories from 2025 to 2026 such as: No. 107 (336.3) to No. 31 (423.6) in total offense, from No. 117 (111.1) to No. 31 (188.9) in rushing offense, and from No. 102 (22.7) to No. 55 (29.5) in scoring offense.
Broyles Award Nominees
- AIR FORCE – Steed Lobotzke, OL Coach
- ALABAMA – Kane Wommack, Defensive Coordinator
- ARIZONA STATE – Hines Ward, Assistant Head Coach/WR Coach
- ARMY WEST POINT – Sean Saturnio, Special Teams Coordinator
- BAYLOR – Joe Klanderman, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach
- BOISE STATE – Nate Potter, Offensive Coordinator
- BYU – TJ Woods, Run Game Coordinator/OL Coach
- CLEMSON – Rich Bisaccia, Special Teams Coordinator
- COLORADO STATE – Pryce Tracy, Offensive Coordinator
- DUKE – Jonathan Patke, Defensive Coordinator/LB Coach
- EAST CAROLINA – Jordon Hankins, Defensive Coordinator/LB Coach
- FIU – Jovan DeWitt, Defensive Coordinator
- FLORIDA – Evan McKissack, Assistant Coach – Tight Ends
- FLORIDA ATLANTIC – Tyler Schovanec, Special Teams Coordinator
- GEORGIA – Mike Bobo, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
- GEORGIA SOUTHERN – Mike Mutz, Defensive Coordinator
- HOUSTON – Slade Nagle, Offensive Coordinator/TE Coach
- JACKSONVILLE STATE – Max Thurmond, Special Teams Coordinator/RB Coach
- KANSAS – D.K. McDonald, Defensive Coordinator
- KENTUCKY – Cutter Leftwich, OL Coach
- LIBERTY – Shawn Quinn, Defensive Coordinator/OLB Coach
- LOUISVILLE – Brian Brohm, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
- LSU – Blake Baker, Defensive Coordinator
- MIAMI – Shannon Dawson, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
- MICHIGAN – Jay Hill, Defensive Coordinator
- MINNESOTA – Daniel Da Prato, Special Teams Coordinator
- NEBRASKA – Rob Aurich, Defensive Coordinator
- NEW MEXICO – Spence Nowinsky, Defensive Coordinator
- NORTH TEXAS – Mike Bloesch, Running Game Coordinator/TE Coach
- NORTHWESTERN – Chip Kelly, Offensive Coordinator
- NOTRE DAME – Chris Ash, Defensive Coordinator
- OHIO STATE – Matt Patricia, Defensive Coordinator
- OKLAHOMA – Miguel Chavis, DE Coach
- OKLAHOMA STATE – Sean Brophy, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
- OLE MISS – John Garrison, Running Game Coordinator/OL Coach
- OREGON – Chris Hampton, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach
- OREGON STATE – Mitch Dahlen, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
- PURDUE – James Shibest, Special Teams Coordinator
- SAN DIEGO STATE – Zac Barton, Special Teams Coordinator
- SMU – D’Eriq King, Co-Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
- SOUTH CAROLINA – Kendal Briles, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
- SOUTH FLORIDA – Josh Aldridge, Defensive Coordinator
- STANFORD – Terry Heffernan, Offensive Coordinator
- SYRACUSE – Josh Gattis, WR Coach
- TCU – Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator/DE Coach
- TENNESSEE – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator
- TEXAS – Will Muschamp, Defensive Coordinator
- TEXAS A&M – Patrick Dougherty, Special Teams Coordinator
- TEXAS TECH – Mack Leftwich, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
- TULANE – Chris Forestier, Special Teams Coordinator
- UAB – Todd Grantham, Defensive Coordinator/Edge Coach
- UCLA – Colin Hitschler, Defensive Coordinator
- USC – Luke Huard, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
- UTAH – Kevin McGiven, Offensive Coordinator
- UTAH STATE – Nick Howell, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach
- UTSA – Nick Graham, Assistant Head Coach/CB Coach
- VANDERBILT – Melvin Rice, Safeties Coach
- WAKE FOREST – Rob Ezell, Offensive Coordinator
- WEST VIRGINIA – Rick Trickett, OL Coach
- WISCONSIN – Mike Tressel, Defensive Coordinator
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