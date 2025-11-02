BREAKING: South Carolina Fires Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula
South Carolina is parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike Shula after less than one season. The Gamecocks are coming off their sixth loss of the season this time against the Ole Miss Rebels. South Carolina is the only team in the FBS to not reach the 350 total yard mark in any offensive game this season.
Just a day after the loss, coach Beamer relieved Mike Shula of his duties as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Shula took over placalling duties during the bowl game last season against Illinois. The youngest son of NFL Don Shula spent his first stint in college last season as he joined the Gamecocks.
While it’s always surprising to see a coach at any position get fired in their first year in a role, the decision to fire Shula shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Gamecock offense has been atrocious this season. During the nine games under Shula, the Gamecocks failed to go over 350 yards of total offense. In 2025, they rank last in the SEC in yards and points per game. So far this season, South Carolina has failed to score more than 21 points in any SEC game on offense. While the Gamecock offensive line has been plagued by injuries, Shula has not been the least bit inventive with his play calling.
The offensive struggles have rubbed fans the wrong way for quite a while. During the Oklahoma game, fans loudly chanted “Fire Shula” multiple times. In a game that saw questionable decisions to run the ball, it was evident that the short leash Shula was on continued to shrink as the game progressed.
The South Carolina offensive coordinator has been something of a revolving door, as Shula was the the third person to hold the position during Beamer’s tenure. The team will move on to another caller for the remainder of the season, but it’s currently unclear who will be the official play caller come next season.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: