South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor Donates $10,000 to His Alma Mater
In a day and age where star players are making a lot of money through Name Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, South Carolina's star receiver Nyck Harbor chose to donate $10,000 of his own NIL money to his former high school, Archbishop Carroll.
The third year receiver and former five-star out of Washington, D.C., held the Nyck Harbor Community Day event back in his hometown. The money donated will go to help Archbishop Carroll's athletic department. He joins many other players around the country who are doing their best to give back to their local communities.
Harbor is expected to take on a larger role this fall with the Gamecocks. He signed with the team as one of the highest rated recruits and number one athlete in the country back in the class of 2023. After being a high level two sport athlete in both football and track, Harbor is now focused fully on the girdiron and trying to live up to his five-star status.
Last season, Harbor enjoyed the best year of his career as a true sophomore. He caught 26 passes, for 376 yards, and three touchdowns in 13 games played. This is a big year for Harbor and the Gamecocks offense because a productive year combined with his elite physical talents could see him skyrocket up NFL draft board in 2026.
