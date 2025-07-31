South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor Donates $10,000 to His Alma Mater

South Carolina’s Nyck Harbor hosted a Community Day over the weekend and donated $10K of his own NIL earnings back to the Archbishop Carroll athletic department.



The 6-5, 235-pound WR posted 26 catches for 376 yards and 3 TDs in 2024.



