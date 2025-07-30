WATCH: Los Angeles Chargers Rookie WR Dalevon Campbell Shines During Training Camp
Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver, and former South Carolina Gamecock, Dalevon Campbell has been turning heads this offseason.
Los Angeles signed Campbell as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. The big bodied receiver has been displaying his abilities according to the Athletics' Daniel Popper who said Campbell showed "some impressive leaping ability, skying over safety Kendall Williams to snatch a jump ball for an explosive gain."
In the video below, Campbell is matched up one-on-one with projected starting cornerback Donte Jackson. He gets behind Jackson on the route and makes an impressive touchdown grab in the back of the endzone.
In the second clip, a ball is placed just behind Campbell who makes it look easy. He contorts his body to track the ball and snatches it out of the air.
Despite some inconsistencies this offseason with drops, Campbell's play has earned him reps with the first team offense. Popper points this out, on July 23, when talking about the Chargers' rookie wide out.
"He nonetheless continues to get reps with the first-team offense, and he proved worthy of those snaps in Tuesday’s practice. Campbell had one of the best catches of practices, coming down with a touchdown from Herbert in traffic from 30 yards out," Popper wrote.
With uncertainty surrounding the Chargers' wide receiver room, including the retirement of Mike Williams, Campbell has a good chance of making the active roster if he can keep it up during the preseason.
