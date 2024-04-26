Spencer Rattler Viewed As A Potential 'Good Pick' For An NFC East Team
With one former South Carolina Gamecock star in Xavier Legette now off the board, the attention of Carolina fans and, frankly, multiple NFL fanbases now turns to Spencer Rattler, who's been regarded as a sleeper/high-value pick that will likely hear his name called tonight. Considering the position where Rattler will be selected, the chances are likely that a team will draft him as an insurance option who could reap massive benefits and also indirectly plant seeds of doubt into an incumbent starter. One of the teams that fits that category is the New York Giants, who've yet to see massive returns on the first-round pick they spent five years ago on Daniel Jones.
It appears momentum is swirling in 'The Big Apple' around Spencer being the Giants' potential choice in the second round, as The New York Daily News' Pat Leonard reported.
The NFL Draft will pick up with the second round later tonight beginning at 7 PM EDT.
