How To Watch: NFL Draft

We're now officially less than 24 hours away from the start of the NFL Draft. Multiple South Carolina Gridiron stars from the past several years will hope to hear their name called over the next few days, including Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette, Marcellas Dial, Ahmarean Brown, Nick Gargiulo, Trey Knox, Jordan Strachan, Dakereon Joyner, and Tyreek Johnson. Last year, the Gamecocks had five players drafted, the most since 2013. In the Shane Beamer era, Carolina has had eight players get drafted, including two Day 2 draft picks in cornerback Cam Smith and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens.
- Days: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, April 25th-27th, 2024
- Times: 8:00 pm ET for Round 1 | 7:00 pm ET for Rounds 2 and 3 | 12:00 PM ET for Rounds 4 through 7
- TV/Streaming: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes
