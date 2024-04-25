Where Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette Fall In Final Mock Draft Before The Big Show
The NFL Draft, one of the biggest events on the professional sports calendar where hundreds of college football players will realize their dream of becoming an NFL player, begins later this evening. While it's not largely expected that a South Carolina Gamecock will hear their name called tonight, fans eagerly await to see where offensive stars Xavier Legette and Spencer Rattler will go. A few days ago, I compiled a list of full seven-round mock drafts to see where Draft experts expected them to land, and the consensus was that both Legette and Rattler would come off the board at some on day two in the second or third round. Looking at the most recently updated mock draft from CollegeSportsWire, part of the USA Today Network, the thought process seems to remain the same.
CollegeSportsWire Mock Draft
Xavier Legette: Round 2 | Pick No. 40 overall to the Washington Commanders
Spencer Rattler: Round 3 | Pick No. 79 overall to the Atlanta Falcons
