Taking a Closer Look at the Future of South Carolina's SEC Schedule
The future of South Carolina's SEC slate was revealed on Tuesday during an hour long special on the SEC Network. Now that the Gamecocks know their SEC opponents over the next four seasons, which games are the most interesting on paper?
For a quick reminder, the Southeastern Conference announced a switch to a nine game conference schedule for the first time in league history this offseason. The new format gave teams three annual opponents for the 2026-2029 seasons, to be reevaluated after that and then a rotation of SEC opponents for the rest of the conference schedule. The league will continue to go without divisions and stay in a single standing system. Additionally teams must schedule an opponent outside the SEC from the ACC, Big Ten, or Big 12 conferences, or Notre Dame.
On Monday, the Gamecocks learned who their permanent annual opponents would be from 2026-2029. Those teams are Georgia, Florida, and Kentucky. The only daunting team of the three is Georgia who is a consistent national title contender under Kirby Smart. Florida could look way different in the coming years, but currently its a team in flux. And Kentucky is a physical team, but a team the Gamecocks have handled in recent years.
Important note, schedules will flip every two years. For example, the slate you see below in 2026 will flip home and away games in 2028. That is the same structure for the 2027 and 2029 seasons.
First team that jumps off the page for next season is Arkansas. The two teams have not met on the gridiron since 2022, a 44-30 win for Arkansas. The Razorbacks own the lead in the series, 14-10, but both teams are 4-4 in the previous eight matchups dating back to 2008. Tennessee is also back on the schedule in 2026. The Vols and Gamecocks met every year from 1992-2023, but have not seen each other in the last two seasons. South Carolina gets that game at home next fall.
The game that should draw the most eyeballs for South Carolina fans is the home matchup in 2027 versus Texas. These two teams have only played once in the history of their programs. South Carolina won that game 27-21 back in 1957. With the rotation of teams in the SEC's nine game conference schedule, Gamecock faithful should expect to see that matchup more often.
The other game for 2027 and 2029 that fans can keep an eye on is against Auburn. That will be the first time the Tigers and Gamecocks have met since 2021. South Carolina has won the previous two meetings in the series.
