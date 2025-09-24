Can the South Carolina Gamecocks Still Make the Playoffs?
After losing their second game of the season to the Missouri Tigers, the South Carolina Gamecocks are 2-2 searching for their first conference win of the season. After being “snubbed” as a playoff team last season, the coach Shane Beamer and his staff had ambitions of being one of the sport’s best 12 teams that are competing for the national championship in the postseason.
After suffering two early, disappointing losses, the Gamecocks are now playing with their backs against the wall for the remainder of the season. Despite these early losses, do the Gamecocks still have a chance to make the College Football Playoff?
One factor that bodes well for the Gamecocks to get back in the playoff hunt is their schedule. With eight games remaining in the season, the Gamecocks will face five teams that are currently ranked in the AP Top-25. If the Gamecocks are able to rack up wins over all the listed teams, they would not only just be ranked, but would likely be ranked in the top-12, as well as potentially competing for the SEC Championship.
While the Gamecocks certainly have enough opponents to get back on track in terms of rankings, the reality is the chances of beating those remaining teams is highly unlikely. The Gamecocks were slated to be an SEC contender as well as having another nine-win season. However, the two losses to Vanderbilt and Missouri put much further behind the “eight ball” than expected. Their stretch of ranked opponents begins after their first bye week on the road in one of the nation’s toughest venues, Tiger Stadium as they head off to face the number four ranked LSU Tigers. The Gamecocks will not see an unranked team until their November 22 matchup against Coastal Carolina.
Aside from the schedule, the Gamecocks simply do not have the offense to be a playoff team. Early in the season, the Gamecocks have suffered from a plethora of injuries on the field, including several offensive lineman, including Trovon Baugh and Boaz Stanley. These injuries have deteriorated their depth at the position, as well as shifting around players to play in positions they are not accustomed to.
With the inconsistency in terms of health and familiarity up front, the Gamecocks have struggled to generate consistent push up front, which has prevented their run game from flourishing. The Gamecocks have allowed the twelfth most tackles for loss in the country and rank 128 nationally in rushing yards per game. Their inability to consistently gain yards on the ground removes their ability to put together long, sustainable drives and has once again turned them into a team that lives and dies by the “home run ball,” being long, explosive plays. These offensive woes have led them to being the second lowest scoring team in the SEC, just behind the Florida Gators.
The Gamecocks will have their chance to get things back on track after playing the Kentucky Wildcats at home this weekend, where they currently are a 6.5 point favorite. If they are able to win this weekend before entering the bye week, they will still have the chance to go on an unlikely, but remarkable run. If they surrender their third consecutive loss of the season to the Wildcats, the 2025 playoff campaign for the Gamecocks will certainly be no more.
