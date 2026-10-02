South Carolina vs Kentucky Predictions: Will the Gamecocks End an Ugly SEC Losing Streak This Weekend?

This may be one of the most important games of the Shane Beamer era on Saturday. The season is on the verge of running off the tracks and the result of this game could smooth things out for another week or completely derail the entire season. Who comes out on top in a battle between former SEC East foes?

South Carolina is in the midst of an eight game losing streak to Power Four opponents, which includes seven losses to SEC teams. During this losing streak Beamer's Gamecocks have fallen to Alabama (twice), LSU, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. Their last win came against Kentucky in a 35-13 route of the Wildcats. However now with Will Stein at the helm, this is not the same Kentucky team of recent years.

Wildcats QB Kenny Minchey and this offense have been very efficient and moved the ball well. They got a statement win earlier in the year at College Station and are looking for another. What may help South Carolina in this one is Kentucky's leaky defense. The Wildcats rank 14th in scoring (25 ppg), 12th in rushing (122.25 yards per game), and 13th against the pass (234 yards per game).

Rain may be in the forecast for this weekend. This very well could play right into the Gamecocks' hands as they have a much improved rushing attack from last season.

Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks students cheer before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina Gamecocks on SI Staff Score Predictions

Alex Joyce: South Carolina 31, Kentucky 20

It appears the rain may hold off, or at least won't be the downpour it was expected to be early in the week. With that said, I believe the Gamecocks are in for a bounce back spot on Saturday. Kentucky's defense will give up plays through the air and on the ground. Kendal Briles should be able to mix up the play calling well and allow LaNorris Sellers to get into a groove. Matt Fuller has topped the 100-yard mark twice in the last three games. I believe he hits that number once again and officially puts a bad losing streak to an end.

Joey Walraven: South Carolina 24, Kentucky 21

This game is a must-win for the South Carolina Gamecocks. A loss here could potentially be cement another losing season for the Gamecocks and be the final touches on Shane Beamer's exit. With those implications, I expect LaNorris Sellers to have his best game of the season and lead the Gamecocks to a hard fought victory. Sellers will cetainly need to play well, but the difference in this game will be on the ground. The Gamecocks boast the best rushing attack in the SEC as well as allowing the fourth fewest average yards of on the ground in the conference.