Top 100 Safety Pushes Up Commitment Date
Lagonza Hayward, four-star top 100 safety for the class of 2025, has officially moved up his commitment date to July 27th. Hayward is set to choose between Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida.
The 6-1 200 pound safety from Toombs County High School in Lyons, Georgia is an explosive playmaker. His athletic body type allows him to be able to grow at the college level while also holding on to his top end athleticism.
Hayward is a two way star for the Bulldogs as he lines up as a wide receiver and defensive back. The hard hitting safety makes teams think twice before throwing in his direction. Last season for the Bulldogs, Hayward totaled 48 tackles (3 of those for loss), three interceptions, and a forced fumble. On offense, he gave defenses fits catching 26 passes for 727 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Gamecocks have a upperclassmen loaded safety room at the moment with DQ Smith and Nick Emmanwori leading the way. However the team needs to add talent, like Hayward's, to replenish the room once they leave.
After taking official visits to Columbia and Athens this summer, Hayward will wrap up his visits with a trip to Gainesville (June 14) and Knoxville (June 21).
Currently Tennessee leads the way for Hayward's services after they were one of the first schools to show interest. Though the commitment date is set for July, this is one that will be tested until signing day in December.
