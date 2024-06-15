Updated Look at South Carolina's 2025 Recruiting Class
Coach Beamer and the Gamecocks have been on fire recently out on the recruiting trail. Since June 8th with the commitment of Jaquel Holman, South Carolina has added six players to their 2025 class.
Adding offensive tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr. and linebacker AJ Holloway boosted South Carolina's class from the mid 40's to currently 23rd on On3's team rankings website, while 247 Sports currently has the Gamecocks at 22nd. Currently, Beamer and company have 12 commitments with the machine kicked into high gear.
Here's the class outlook so far:
- Four-star tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- Four-star cornerback Shamari Earls
- Four-star wide receiver Brian Rowe
- Four-star defensive lineman Caleb Williams
- Three-star wide receiver Jayden Sellers
- Three-star athlete Jaquel Holman
- Three-star edge Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- Three-star edge Anthony Addison
- Three-star cornerback Christopher Hatfield
- Three-star linebacker AJ Holloway
- Three-star tight end Preston Douglas
- Three-star safety Demarcus Leach
Coach Beamer is continuing to recruit well in his tenure at South Carolina. Since arriving in 2021, Beamer's first full recruiting class was in 2022. That class ranked 24th in the nation. He and his staff exceeded that last year by having the 18th ranked class in the country.
Currently sitting in the top 25, Coach Beamer could potentially see his class go inside the top 15 depending on how the board falls and how the Gamecocks season plays out. Beamer and company have their eyes set on several big time targets who are planning to commit this summer.
Commitment Dates:
- Three-star athlete AJ Brand: June 23rd
- Four-star guard Dontrell Glover: July 1st
- Four-star safety Lagonza Hayward: July 27th
