Former Gamecock Stars in Netflix's 'Receiver' Series
Last year, in partnership with NFL Films and Omaha Productions, Netflix released the ever so popular new series, 'Quarterback.' The series followed the lives and work of Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota, and Patrick Mahomes on and off the field. The series drew rave reviews from fans as it allowed them to take a peak behind the curtain of their favorite players.
In a long anticipated second season, Netflix is pivoting from just Quarterbacks and now moving to Receivers. This season follows former Gamecock Deebo Samuel in his 2023 season with the 49ers, along with San Francisco teammate George Kittle, Minnesota's Justin Jefferson, Las Vegas' Davante Adams, and Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Upon entering the league, Deebo became much more than the wide receiver he was used as in college. His role is more of an offensive weapon. 49ers' Head Coach Kyle Shanahan in 2021 used Deebo as a running back mixed in with his receiver work and it gave opposing defenses fits. That year he finished with 1,770 yards from scrimmage earning first team All-Pro honors and selected to his first pro bowl.
The documentary will follow San Francisco's stars as the team battles their way through the regular season, the playoffs, and ultimately an exciting super bowl matchup with the Kansas Chiefs, a rematch of the 2019 super bowl.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- South Carolina Set to Host 2025 DB Jahmir Joseph
- South Carolina Secure Commitment from TE Preston Douglas for 2025
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow on Fisher Brewer X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!