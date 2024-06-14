Shedrick Sarratt Jr. Commits to South Carolina, Enhancing Gamecocks' Offensive Line Depth
Four-star offensive tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr. has committed to join the South Carolina Gamecocks, a pivotal acquisition for Shane Beamer’s program. Hailing from Gaffney, SC, Sarratt opted for South Carolina over competitive offers from Colorado, Tennessee, Florida, and Florida State, enhancing the Gamecocks’ 2025 roster.
Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and weighing 300 pounds, Sarratt brings formidable size and length to the offensive line. Renowned for his powerful base and adept use of his hips in drive blocking, he consistently outmatches high school defenders. Impressively, Sarratt showcased his abilities with standout performances, including a strong showing at the Under Armour Charlotte Regional in May 2024.
Beyond football, Sarratt’s basketball background contributes to his agility and overall athleticism, averaging 6.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during his junior season. This multi-sport prowess underscores his versatility and adds depth to his athletic profile.
While his upright stance and balance improvements remain areas of development, his extensive experience on the left side suggests readiness for that position. Alternatively, he could excel at right tackle, offering strategic flexibility for South Carolina’s lineup. With his promising attributes, Sarratt is poised as a potential multi-year starter and a prospect for future NFL consideration.
Sarratt’s commitment promises to fortify the Gamecocks’ offensive line, setting the stage for continued success in the seasons ahead.
