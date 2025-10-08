Updated Look at the Gamecocks Wide Receiver Room
As we reach the half way mark of the regular season, let's take a look at the revamped South Carolina wide receiver room. So far quarterback LaNorris Sellers is eying one guy who's routinely stretched the field this season.
The Gamecocks infused talent into a room that desperately needed it after losing players in the offseason following 2024. Head coach Shane Beamer and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey grabbed six players out of high school in the 2025 class and they have certainly helped revamp the room.
Leading the team in receptions, total yards, and average yards per game is redshirt sophomore Vandrevius Jacobs. Jacobs joined the Gamecocks last season after spending his true freshman season with the Florida State Seminoles. Last season, he had a career high in recpetions (12) and yards (181). Now in his second year with the team, Jacobs has more receptions (18), yards (323), and touchdowns (2) than he had in his first two collegiate seasons combined. He has given this offense a true deep threat weapon, who is averaging nearly 18 yards per reception.
His biggest game came in the loss to Missouri where he caught seven passes for 128 yards and a score. He backed that up before the bye week against Kentucky making five receptions for 108 yards. South Carolina will need him as the toughest stretch of their schedule begins this week.
Behind Jacobs on the box score is Nyck Harbor who is on pace to have a career year himself. Through five games, the former five-star speedster has 11 catches for 220 yards and a touchdown. Harbor has improved in the offseason and it is showing on the field in the early going of the season.
True freshmen Brian Rowe Jr. and Donovan Murph have also made their presence felt as the two have combined for 13 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown. The South Carolina receiving room is quickly become a position of strength on this team. Combine their play with the tight ends and running backs, the passing game for the Gamecocks can be dangerous as the season goes along.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: