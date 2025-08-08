Gamecock Digest

WATCH: Gamecocks RB Rahsul Faison Gains Reps With QB LaNorris Sellers in Fall Camp

Alex Joyce

Oct 5, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Rahsul Faison (3) runs for gain during the first quarter against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Rahsul Faison (3) runs for gain during the first quarter against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

South Carolina running back Rahsul Faison is putting in the work during fall camp after receiving a waiver to practice from the NCAA. In the video below, you will see Faison getting reps in with starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Faison is still awaiting his waiver to play football this fall, an answer that hopefully comes in the next few weeks before the Gamecocks take the field against Virginia Tech on Aug 31. Instead of working away from the program or just watching from the sidelines, Faison is getting valuable practice reps in order to stay ready whenever his number is called.

South Carolina just began fall camp last week and is coming up on its first scrimmage. It is unclear how the running back rotation will go, but Faison will almost assuredly be involved in the game. In the video below, shown by On3's Jack Veltri, Faison takes a handoff, screen pass, and works on routes during camp.

The Gamecocks have other running backs in the room ready to go, but the addition of Faison gives the room a much needed boost. Only time will tell when we get an answer from the NCAA, but staying ready instead of having to get ready is the name of the game.

