South Carolina RB Rahsul Faison Receives NFL Combine Invite

The NFL Scouting Combine will begin on February 23 and run until March 2. The Gamecocks will be represented at this year's combine as running back Rahsul Faison received an invite on Monday to attend this year's event, per On3 Sports.

Faison, a participant in next week's Senior Bowl, joined South Carolina after committing in December of 2024 out of the transfer portal. He would go through a months long legal battle with the NCAA on eligibility requirements. And despite giving the NCAA all the necessary paper work, they didn't rule on Faison's case until Aug 25, eight months after he joined the South Carolina program.

Faison is an elusive receiving back and can find success in that role as a change of pace back in the NFL. In his lone season with the Gamecocks, Faison carried the ball 96 times for 470 yards and three touchdowns. Faison ranked second on the team in all three categories. As a receiving back, he added 19 pass receptions for 118 yards and no touchdowns. His best game of the season came in a loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Faison carried the ball 15 times for 74 yards and a touchdown.

NFL Scouting Combine Schedule

South Carolina RB Rahsul Faison has received an NFL combine invite, his agency @TheFamilie_ tells @On3.



Also set to participate in the Senior Bowl next week. Rushed for 470 yards and 3 TDs in 2025 for the Gamecocks. https://t.co/2LrdJJjRXo pic.twitter.com/seCZlQvv7B — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 22, 2026

The NFL Scouting Combine is the first big event of the offseason for college players entering the NFL Draft. Players will have their measurables tested, speed, agility, run position specific drills, and meet with team coaches and officials. This is the first real time players will have to meet with teams before private workouts and the NFL Draft.

The NFL will release the schedule of which positions will be competing first as we get closer to the combine's date. So far, Faison is the only now former Gamecock to receive a combine invite.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

More from Gamecocks on SI: