Gamecock Digest

South Carolina RB Rahsul Faison Receives NFL Combine Invite

South Carolina is heading to the NFL Combine in late February after an invite was extended on Thursday.
Alex Joyce|
Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rahsul Faison (1) runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Cedrick Beavers (13) attempts to make the tackle during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rahsul Faison (1) runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Cedrick Beavers (13) attempts to make the tackle during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The NFL Scouting Combine will begin on February 23 and run until March 2. The Gamecocks will be represented at this year's combine as running back Rahsul Faison received an invite on Monday to attend this year's event, per On3 Sports.

Faison, a participant in next week's Senior Bowl, joined South Carolina after committing in December of 2024 out of the transfer portal. He would go through a months long legal battle with the NCAA on eligibility requirements. And despite giving the NCAA all the necessary paper work, they didn't rule on Faison's case until Aug 25, eight months after he joined the South Carolina program.

Faison is an elusive receiving back and can find success in that role as a change of pace back in the NFL. In his lone season with the Gamecocks, Faison carried the ball 96 times for 470 yards and three touchdowns. Faison ranked second on the team in all three categories. As a receiving back, he added 19 pass receptions for 118 yards and no touchdowns. His best game of the season came in a loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Faison carried the ball 15 times for 74 yards and a touchdown.

NFL Scouting Combine Schedule

The NFL Scouting Combine is the first big event of the offseason for college players entering the NFL Draft. Players will have their measurables tested, speed, agility, run position specific drills, and meet with team coaches and officials. This is the first real time players will have to meet with teams before private workouts and the NFL Draft.

The NFL will release the schedule of which positions will be competing first as we get closer to the combine's date. So far, Faison is the only now former Gamecock to receive a combine invite.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

More from Gamecocks on SI:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.

Share on XFollow AlexJoyceSI