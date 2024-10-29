What South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Shane Beamer Had to Say About Texas A&M
South Carolina's Shane Beamer met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the Gamecocks' upcoming matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Coach Beamer opens the presser by discussing the Aggies so far this season. He took time to specifically mention how impressive the team has been inside the SEC., including being the best in the conference at several stats.
"Number one in the SEC in rushing offense, Texas A&M in SEC games," Coach Beamer said. "Number one in rushing defense, Texas A&M. Number one scoring offense, Texas A&M. Number one in turnover margin, Texas A&M. Rushing attempts, Texas A&M. They're doing the things you have to do to win football games."
When asked about Texas A&M being a physical football team, Coach Beamer pointed out what makes Texas A&M so tough.
"We pride ourselves on being a tough, physical football team," Coach Beamer said. "There's no question that A&M does. On the line of scrimmage, those d-linemen are freak shows. The linebackers both of them are really good players. The DBs have size, that stands out on tape. Offensively, they have size at receiver. Both quarterbacks can make plays. The offensive line is really impressive. When you talk about physicality, it starts with that running back [Le'Veon Moss] and he is a down hill back."
Le'Veon Moss is the leading rusher for the Aggies. Moss is third in the SEC in rushing yards (757), tied for third in rushing touchdowns (10), and has the second highest yards per rush mark for those over 100 attempts (6.4).
Coming out of the bye week, South Carolina is a relatively healthy football team. The Gamecocks expect to get another body back in the receiver room to help out their young quarterback.
"Jared Brown will be back this week," Coach Beamer said. "[Deandre] Jules probably won't be. But other than that, we're in great shape."
This will be the last night game at Williams-Brice Stadium this season as kickoff is set for 7:30 pm (ET). Coach Beamer is ready for a hard fought game as South Carolina welcomes the number one team in the SEC to Columbia.
"If you love tough, gritty, physical football games, this is the one for you," Coach Beamer said. "If you don't then, this ain't the place for you on Saturday night."
