South Carolina vs Texas A&M: An Early Look
Coming out of a bye, South Carolina gets set to welcome the new leader in the SEC standings, the Texas A&M Aggies. This will mark the first of three final home games for the Gamecocks this season.
The Aggies are coming off a dominant 38-23 win over the LSU Tigers, which puts them into the driver seat of the conference with four games left in the year. South Carolina has the opportunity to hand the Aggies their first SEC loss this weekend if they can't stop an improving Texas A&M squad. As we do with every opponent, let's take an early look at the challenges the Aggies can offer this weekend:
A&M Quarterbacks:
The Aggies offer two quaterbacks with varying skill sets. Conner Weigman came into the year as the presumed starter, but questionable play and an early injury gave way to true freshman Marcel Reed. Weigman is your traditional modern pocket quarterback that can move, but would prefer to hit expplosives in the passing attack. Reed is a true dual threat who's legs have been lethal and has developed into a better passer week after week. Head Coach Mike Elko and Offensive Coordinator Collin Klien have backed Weigman in the past, but Reed is fresh off a great second half performance. I would expect to see both quarterbacks play on Saturday.
Texas A&M Rushing Offense:
While still trying to find answers in the passing game, Texas A&M has been a great rushing offense. In eight games, they rank second in the conference in rushing yards per game (221.5 yards per game). The rushing attack is led by junior tailback Le'veon Moss, 119 carries for 757 yards and 10 touchdowns. Behind Moss is anothe junior back in Amari Daniels, 81 carries for 383 yards and 5 touchdowns. What makes this rushing attack even more dangerous is the emergence of Marcel Reed's legs, 52 carries for 288 yards and 5 touchdowns (sack yardage is included). When Reed is on the field, that three headed monster is hard to stop. This will be an intriguing battle to watch on Saturday as South Carolina counters with one of the best front seven's in the sport.
Texas A&M Rushing Defense:
The Gamecocks have found their identity this season as a running football team behind a veteran offensive line, LaNorris Sellers, and Rocket Sanders. The Aggies will try and stop that attack as they've done all season. A&M is currently the fourth best rushing defense, in terms of yards per game given up, in the conference, giving up only 104.5 rushing yards. The question for the Gamecocks is can you make the Aggies respect the passing game enough to not load the box to stop the run.
