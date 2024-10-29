South Carolina vs Texas A&M: Gamecocks Must do This to Win
The South Carolina Gamecocks have to do this in order to beat the Texas A&M Aggies.
This past weekend while South Carolina was on a bye, the Texas A&M Aggies came storming back from a 17-7 deficit to the LSU Tigers and ended up winning the game. A major reason why the Aggies were able to get back into the game and ultimately take the lead was because of their defense forcing turnovers, but also because of a switch at quarterback. Head coach Mike Elko elected to sit Connor Weigman and put in Marcel Reed and he helped secure the win for the Aggies.
Elko has not yet announced who will be starting on Saturday but both Weigman and Reed have started games for Texas A&M this season. And that's exactly why South Carolina is going to have to have a plan for both quarterbacks this weekend regardless of who isannounced the starter, and if they don't it might cost them the game like it did LSU.
When Reed checked into the game against LSU, it was evident that the Tigers had no answer for what the Aggies were doing on offense. Reed was picking up big yards with his legs and was putting LSU's defense in stressful situations. LSU however are not the only team that got caught without a plan for one of Texas A&M's quarterbacks.
Missouri was also in a very similar situation. Reed had been starting for Weigman while he dealt with an injury and many expected Reed to remain the starter considering how successful he had been. Elko then named Weigman the starter and the Aggies boat raced Missouri.
South Carolina's defense has made plays against every offense they have faced this season regardless of who is under center. But they need to have a plan and be prepared for both quarterbacks to play on Saturday because if they don't, it very well could cost them the game.
