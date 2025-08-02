Gamecock Digest

Which Gamecocks Are Missing at the Start of Fall Camp?

Alex Joyce

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina kicks off fall camp with the first game of the season just 29 days away. Head coach Shane Beamer spoke with the media on Thursday and highlighted a few players who will be out to begin camp.

As he took the podium, Beamer first discussed which players were being held out beginning Friday.

"Injury wise I told you guys I would have an update for you. Tomorrow (Friday) Ryan Brubaker, Caleb Williams, Jaylen Brown, and Zahbari Sandy will not be active," Beamer said.

Brubaker's absence is a knock on the Gamecocks offensive line depth that already has to replace three starters along the interior. Williams is a freshman defensive tackle who will try and work his way into the defensive line rotation this fall. South Carolina is better equipped to handle Brown's injury in the edge rusher room with Dylan Stewart and Bryan Thomas Jr. manning those spots. And finally Sandy figured to be in-line for the backup nickel spot behind Jalon Kilgore. Now, he too, will have to work his way back into the rotation once healthy.

So far Shane Beamer says it is unclear as to when these players are expected to return. The coaching staff will now look to other players to fill those roles.

"As far as their timetable to return, right now I don't have one for you," Beamer speaking on injuries. "It's not going to be any time in the near future. We'll see how things evolve as we get into the season. It's not a short term thing. They'll be fine and going to be great players for us here at Carolina."

South Carolina opens the season at the end of this month against Virginia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for Aug 31 at 3:00 pm (ET).

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.