"You Dream About Things Like This"- Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers Prepares for First Career Start

Alex Joyce

Sep 9, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
After sitting and learning behind former Gamecocks QB and current New Orleans Saint Spencer Rattler, LaNorris Sellers finally heard his named calling by the coaching staff as the team's starting quarterback

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer said LaNorris took the announcement in stride and got right back to work. Now with less than four days till kickoff, Sellers met with the media to talk about what the start means for him.

"You dream about things like this. From a kid until now, it has finally came true, so just have to go out there and play," LaNorris Sellers on earning his first career start.

Sellers will get the opportunity to show off his skills this Saturday against Old Dominion. With what should be a healthy offensive line and strong run game, Sellers should be able to ease into his role in the offense.

However it may not be long before the flashes fans saw last season become a regular occurrence for the talented dual threat out of Florence, South Carolina.

