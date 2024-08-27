South Carolina Offensive Linemen Still Battling for Starting Positions
On last week's call-in show, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer made a surprising statement about the potential of a true freshman starting at left tackle.
Yesterday, via the team's depth chart release, Josiah Thompson was listed as the "or" starter for the left tackle position next to sophmore Tree Babalade. However, Coach Beamer says this is a chart that can change from game to game.
"It's all personnel driven for us in so many ways, as far as certain plays, certain schemes, how the game's going," Coach Beamer said about the released depth chart for week one.
Coach Beamer was specifically asked about the star freshman who was able to take reps with the team since January. He likes what he sees from the former five-star.
"He's really athletic," Coach Beamer on his star freshman tackle. "Josiah, Kam [Pringle], Blake [Franks], and those freshmen all got here in January so they were able to go through spring practice which was huge for them. Josiah is very much like LaNorris [Sellers], in that he doesn't say a whole lot. He's just the same every day. He's got great tools. He's a gifted player."
Last year the offensive line under performed due to injuries at the position. During the offseason, Coach Beamer and the staff took it upon themselves to remake the room.
Two guys added to the room were transfers Kamaar Bell (FAU) and Torricelli Simpkins III (North Carolina Central). Their presence in the room has elevated the entire position group.
"They both have brought a toughness to the offensive line. They've both brought a competitive spirt and energy to the offensive line that we want to play with. They're great young men. We like that offensive line group," Coach Beamer spoke about offensive line transfers Kamaar [Bell] and Torrcelli [Simpkins III].
Gamecock fans will be able to see the new look offensive line this Saturday against Old Dominion.
