Southern Miss Basketball: Brewer Carruth Shines as Gold Wins Black and Gold Scrimmage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – With the start of the 2026-27 college basketball season right around the corner, Southern Miss fans got another opportunity to see what head coach Jay Ladner and his staff have been working on this offseason during Tuesday night's Black and Gold intrasquad scrimmage at Reed Green Coliseum.

There were plenty of encouraging individual performances on both sides, but it was the Gold team's offensive firepower that ultimately stole the show. After trailing 29-28 at halftime, Gold erupted for 48 second-half points to pull away for a 76-64 victory, led by impressive shooting performances from Brewer Carruth, Brandon Weston and Marcus Overstreet.

Coming off the bench for the Gold squad, Carruth poured in a game-high 22 points on an incredibly efficient 8-of-9 shooting from the field, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. He also finished with a game-high plus-minus of plus-23, highlighting his impact in other areas throughout the contest.

Southern Miss guard Brewer Carruth shoots a 3-pointer during a 2025-26 game. | Southern Miss Athletics

Carruth put an emphasis on improving his 3-point shooting this summer, and so far, it looks like that work is paying off.

“That was probably the number one priority," Carruth told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI earlier in the offseason. "I think last year I improved, but what I improved on the most was defensive capability and just being able to guard one-through-five, and I think I've improved on that a lot. And now this year, going into summer, I was really focused on improving the 3-point shooting to kinda become that three-level threat on both defense and the offensive side of the ball. It's been a good summer so far. We've been working hard. I’m looking forward to the season.”

Weston added 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting, knocked down six of his seven free throw attempts and collected six rebounds. He also contributed two steals, putting together one of the more well-rounded performances of the evening.

Anthony Igiede chipped in 13 points while connecting on three of his six 3-point attempts, giving Gold another perimeter scoring threat. Igiede also led all players with four assists on the night.

Southern Miss shooting guard Anthony Igiede poses during a Golden Eagles photoshoot. | Anthony Igiede / Instagram

“Just a little bit of everything,” Igiede told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI earlier in the offseason when asked what he envisions himself bringing to this year's team. “Experience, shooting, scoring, the defense, leadership. Just trying to bring the total package, help us win some games.”

As a team, Gold shot a remarkable 65.9 percent from the floor (27-of-41) and 55 percent from beyond the arc (11-of-20). Nine of those 11 made 3-pointers came in the second half, when the team outscored Black 48-35.

Considering the emphasis Ladner and his staff have placed on building a roster capable of playing an aggressive, attacking style of basketball that also allows for more kick-out 3s, Tuesday's offensive production provided an encouraging glimpse of what this group could become.

Southern Miss head coach Jay Ladner talks with players in a huddle during an exhibition men’s college basketball game between Jackson State and Southern Miss at Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center in Jackson, Miss., on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. Southern Miss defeated Jackson State 81-71. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While perimeter shooting understandably drew plenty of attention, another encouraging takeaway for Southern Miss was the performance of veteran center Marcus Overstreet.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound transfer, who previously played at USC Beaufort, Mercer and San Jose State, finished with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting while collecting four rebounds in just over 20 minutes of action.

Overstreet's efficiency was particularly noteworthy given what Southern Miss lead assistant coach Noah Croak previously shared about the experienced big man, whose toughness, physicality and understanding of the game have made him a strong fit alongside the Golden Eagles' dynamic guards.

During a recent one-on-one interview with Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI, Overstreet spoke about what he believes he can bring to his new team.

Southern Miss center Marcus Overstreet during a Golden Eagles offseason practice. | Southern Miss Athletics

"The way that they want to play plays to my strengths of, you know, being a tough guy, a guy who can rebound, a guy who can impose his will on the court. And just being a smart player," Overstreet said.

Although Tuesday's performance was only an intrasquad scrimmage, Overstreet's efficient scoring offered another encouraging sign as the Golden Eagles continue sorting out their frontcourt situation.

Despite coming up short on the scoreboard, the Black squad had several players produce solid individual performances of their own.

Cameron Wallace, who is a strong candidate to be the Golden Eagles' starting center, led the team with 13 points, including a 7-of-9 showing from the free-throw line, while Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt added 12 points. Isaac Taveras also reached double figures with 11 points, and DeAndre Harvey rounded out Black's double-digit scorers with 10.

Southern Miss center Cam Wallace poses during a Golden Eagles' photoshoot. | Southern Miss Athletics

Harvey, another newcomer who spoke with Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI recently, previously emphasized the type of energy and athleticism he hopes to bring to Ladner's rotation.

"A lot of energy on the defensive side and playing fast, getting downhill, getting out, getting some dunks and then, yeah, just bringing energy," Harvey said when asked what Southern Miss fans could expect from his game. We'll have a more extensive player profile for Harvey out in the coming days.

Harvey finished Tuesday's scrimmage shooting 3-of-8 from the field while converting four of his five free-throw attempts. Although he struggled from beyond the arc, going 0-of-5, his ability to contribute offensively without relying exclusively on outside shooting will be worth monitoring moving forward.

Meanwhile, sophomore Chandler Watts turned in an efficient performance for Black, finishing with eight points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the floor. He added two steals and a blocked shot. Watts, who has spent the offseason adding strength and continuing to develop his all-around game, previously talked about how he wants to become one of Southern Miss' most dependable energy players while also making his presence felt on defense.

Chandler Watts rises for a dunk during a Southern Miss summer practice. | Southern Miss Athletics

That emphasis on impacting the game in multiple ways could prove valuable as Watts continues carving out his role in the rotation.

Returning graduate stretch big Fallou Diagne also contributed eight points for Black, connecting on two of his three attempts from beyond the arc.

Tuesday's scrimmage wasn't without its areas for improvement, particularly when it came to taking care of the basketball. Gold had 18 turnovers, and Black had 17. However, that could also go to show just how good defensively this roster is from top to bottom. It's one of those things you can't really truly gauge until the Golden Eagles start playing other opponents rather than themselves.

Fans' first chance to see that happen will be next Wednesday, Oct. 21, when Southern Miss takes on LSU New Orleans in an exhibition game at Reed Green Coliseum that tips off at 6 p.m. Stay tuned for more Southern Miss basketball coverage leading up to the season, including more player profiles.