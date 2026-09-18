Southern Miss Faces UConn for First Time Ever: Key Storylines, Matchups, Game Info and More

Southern Miss traveled to Jordan-Hare Stadium this past Saturday to face the Auburn Tigers. After repeated mistakes and being overpowered by the Tigers, the Golden Eagles fell 43-8. But now, Coach Anderson and his guys are looking to move past that against a brand-new opponent.

This week, the Golden Eagles are preparing to take on the UConn Huskies (1-1). This Saturday's meeting between the Golden Eagles will be the first pairing of the two teams, as they were a late addition to the season schedule after USM's out-of-conference matchup against Louisiana Tech was canceled when LA Tech joined the Sun Belt. This is part of a planned home-and-home, and Southern Miss will play at UConn on November 3, 2029.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game at The Rock.

Game Information and How To Follow

Ethan Hampton dropping back for a pass against Alcorn State and a Week 1 showdown at The Rock. | Southern Miss Athletics

WHO: Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. UConn Huskies

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 6 p.m. CT

WHERE: Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 0% Chance of Rain, 91 Degrees

WATCH: ESPN+

LISTEN: Southern Miss Sports Network

RECORDS: Southern Miss 1-1, UConn 1-1

BETTING ODDS (DraftKings): UConn -3, O/U 54.5, ML USM +136, ML UConn -162

ESPN FPI Matchup Prediction: Southern Miss 69.5%, UConn 30.5%

What You Need To Know About the 2026 UConn Huskies

Sep 12, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Kalieb Osborne (7) throws a pass against the Maryland Terrapins in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Southern Miss and their previous opponent, Auburn, Connecticut is in a very similar situation: a new head coach. Jason Candle, who previously coached at Toledo from 2016 to 2025, was hired as UConn's new head football coach in December 2025. Candle's tenure at Toledo included two 10-win seasons, two MAC Championships, and an overall record of 82-45. One standout player brought over from Toledo is quarterback Kalieb Osborne. Osborne saw limited play at Toledo in 2025, totaling 427 yards from 32 completions and three touchdowns.

UConn opened its 2026 season with two consecutive home games, a 56-7 win over FCS opponent Lafayette and a 38-14 loss to Big Ten Conference Maryland. The Huskies' quarterback, Osborne, has been noted for his dual-threat ability, being an effective passer and rusher, leading the team in total rushing yards so far with 120 yards on 21 carries thus far. Osborne also has 421 yards through the air, a 61.7 percent completion rate, and four passing touchdowns.

“I think they've kind of been through the same thing we've been," Anderson said on Monday. "I don't know a lot about Maryland in terms of what they're capable of, but I know [UConn’s] head coach and have played against him and watched what he did at Toledo, and Jason's a phenomenal ball coach. They've built, I think, a really, really good roster. ... They're well-coached. They're playing extremely hard. He's always had sound football teams, not a lot of crazy mistakes. You got to earn it. You got to beat them.”

Matchups That Could Decide The Game

Southern Miss' defense tackles Auburn's running back during Saturday's 43-8 loss on the Plains. | Russ Cloy Photography

The Golden Eagle Defensive Line vs. Kalieb Osborne

Much like the Auburn game, Southern Miss faces a team this week that features a quarterback who won't hesitate to leave the pocket if he sees an opening. Kalieb Osborne has an offensive line in front of him that can either hold back defenders for a pass or open gaps for long runs. Against Lafayette, Osborne racked up 265 yards in the air and 90 on the ground, accounting for four total touchdowns. Against Maryland, Osborne's stats declined somewhat, totaling 156 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, and only two touchdowns. He's the Huskies' leading passer and rusher so far this season.

After last week's performance against Auburn and Byrum Brown, Southern Miss has to pick up its defensive production and take better angles, according to defensive coordinator Joe Bolden. This could be the biggest factor that decides the game.

"[UConn's] quarterback's a really, really good player," Bolden said on Monday. "Like I said, you can compare him to what we just played [at Auburn]. He has the ability to beat you with his feet. I think he throws the ball pretty well. So they got some playmakers. They're very well-coached. They have some answers to the structure that you're in. And when you watch them this year, they're going to play hard.”

Southern's Ability To Make the Right Offensive Decisions vs. UConn's Defense

Sep 12, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13) runs the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most notably against Auburn, Southern Miss started off on the wrong foot offensively with a pick-six on Auburn's first play of the game. Ethan Hampton threw two total interceptions on the day and was sacked four times. To outplay UConn's defense, Hampton has to get the ball into play and on target quickly but reasonably. And according to Southern Miss offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo, he'd like to see Hampton not have to leave the pocket as much this weekend.

“I really don't want him to move out of the pocket unless he needs to, or unless it's designed for him to get out of the pocket," Cefalo said on Monday. "Very early in the [Auburn] game, the first play, actually, we cut someone free up front that we weren't supposed to. And that unfortunately turned into a pick-six for Auburn. So, no, I want him to stay in the pocket. I want him to go through his progressions and hold his ground and deliver the football.”

UConn has not forced a turnover of any kind through the first two weeks of the season, and the Golden Eagles hope the Huskies don't force their first of the season on Saturday. However, the Huskies have managed to rack up three sacks. So they are not afraid to bring pressure and attack the pocket, so the Southern Miss offensive line must be on point this week to avoid any potential turnover issues.

Southern Miss Storylines to Follow

Ethan Hampton: How Will He Improve?

Southern Miss QB Ethan Hampton on a stepback pass during the third quarter. | Josh House

Ethan Hampton had a better first week against Alcorn State than he did against Auburn in the second week, but overall, we still haven't seen No. 5's best stuff heading into this weekend's game against UConn. No one can doubt that. At Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Hampton threw two interceptions. He was also sacked two times and had an intentional grounding call in the endzone that was called for a safety. That's not a pretty week. But this week, Hampton has a chance to improve immensely against a team that has not forced a single turnover so far this year.

Hampton's former Illinois teammate Mario Sanders has been his go-to receiver so far this season, but we'll see if he can find a few extra playmakers through the air this week.

Can Southern Miss Clean Up Penalties?

Auburn Tigers safety Champ Anthony (1) lines up as Auburn Tigers take on Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Southern Miss Golden Eagles 43-8. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Southern Miss was heavily penalized against Auburn, racking up 11 total penalties for 85 yards lost. Playing in the eighth-largest SEC stadium, early false starts can almost be expected, but the Golden Eagles received an astonishing three early personal foul calls that need to be avoided in Week 3.

Here's what Coach Anderson had to say this week: "Those [mistakes] are not what Auburn did to us. Those are things we did to ourselves." The Golden Eagles have some work to do in the discipline department before taking on UConn, and they cannot afford that many disruptions. Being back at The Rock in front of a welcoming home crowd should help in this area.

Can Kobi Albert Take It to His Former Team?

Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back Kobi Albert (22) reacts after an interception during the college football game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Alcorn State Braves at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg. Photo by Matt Bush. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One storyline that hasn't really been talked about much this week is the fact that Southern Miss cornerback Kobi Albert is facing his former team. Albert played for UConn in 2025, but only appeared in two games and didn't record any stats. After getting a real chance to prove himself in Hattiesburg, Albert put Golden Eagle fans on notice in the season opener by recording three interceptions in his debut.

Can the redshirt-junior defensive leader provide an encore performance in Southern Miss' second home game of the season? We'll find out soon, but Albert has all the motivation in the world to go out there and have a good showing against the Huskies this weekend.

Note: Southern Miss defensive back Michael Robinson III also played at UConn last season. Like Albert, he only appeared in two games for the Huskies.

Series History

Sep 5, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tucker McDonald (12) runs the ball against the Lafayette Leopards in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's not much to talk about in this section this week, but that also adds to the weekend's intrigue. The Sept. 19 matchup will be the first-ever between Southern Miss and UConn. In fact, Southern Miss has not played an FBS Independent since facing Navy in 2011. It will be interesting to see where this series goes from here. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more coverage following Saturday's game.

Staff Predictions

Staff Member Week 3 Score Prediction Andy Baeuerle Southern Miss 35, UConn 24 Charlie Lanehart Southern Miss 27, UConn 21 Drew Johnson Southern Miss 24, UConn 21 Josh House Southern Miss 28, UConn 24 Dalton Trigg Southern Miss 38, UConn 34

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